Sidharth Malhotra carries pregnant wife Kiara Advani’s bag in unseen pic from New York ahead of Met Gala 2025

2025 is going to be one of the most memorable and exciting years of Bollywood actor Kiara Advani’s life. In February this year, Kiara and her star husband Sidharth Malhotra announced that they are expecting their first child together. Two weeks ago the couple and soon-to-be parents were snapped outside a hospital, where Kiara flaunted her adorable baby bump and pregnancy glow for the first time. Now to add on to the joy, Kiara is all set to make her Met Gala debut! Just last night, she was snapped with Sidharth outside their hotel in New York. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in New York

This picture of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, clicked as they entered their hotel in New York, was shared by a fan on social media. It has now gone viral on Reddit. In the click, a very pregnant Kiara is walking ahead wearing an oversized jacket on top of her midi dress. Sidharth is right behind her, following closely, carrying his wife’s handbag in his hand. The dutiful husband and father-to-be looks casual yet cool in his button-down shirt. This photograph of Kiara and Sidharth is blurry, but will surely make you go ‘awww’ over the cute couple.

The comment section of this viral photograph is now showering with love from fans. For instance, a social media user gushed, “He’s holding her bag ig they’re so cuteeeeeee 🥺🤏🏻🧿,” whereas another pointed out, “Sid literally has the ideal male figure even in candids dude, and kiara looks so cute.” Another netizen asked, “Can someone clear . Is kiara in her 1st trimester or 2nd ? From this pic it looks like kiara is in her 2nd trimester alredy.” Replying to this query, an internet user stated, “Couples usually announce pregnancies after the first trimester is over for safety reasons. Kiara must be in her 6/7 month.”

Well, we can’t wait to see soon-to-be mum Kiara flaunt her baby bump on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet! The actor will reportedly slay in a Gaurav Gupta creation. But it isn't clear yet if Sidharth will also join Kiara on the red carpet, making her debut at the event. Let's wait and watch!