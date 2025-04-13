Walmart toys, manufactured in China and Vietnam, recalled over choking hazard; Check steps to get refund

A $13 Fisher Price toy that was offered for sale at several stores, including Walmart and Amazon, has been recalled because it poses a choking threat to infants. Nearly 250K Fisher Price Brunch & Go Stroller Toys have been recalled.(USCPSC)

The toy, which was recalled on April 10, 2025, was available for purchase from February 2022 to March 2025 at Amazon, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Macy's, Marshalls, Nordstrom, Ross, T.J. Maxx, and Walmart.

In response to consumer concerns about possible choking hazards, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPC) announced that Fisher Price has recalled 253,000 of their stroller toys with a brunch theme.

It's a Fisher Price stroller toy called “Brunch & Go.” It is a hanging toy, which is promoted as a teether, looks like avocado toast with bacon, tomato, and egg. Babies can have fun with it by clipping it onto a stroller.

US Consumer Product Safety Commission's statement on recalled toy

According to the USCPC, there have received five reports of the toy egg breaking and shattering, as well as two instances when a tiny piece of egg shattered and landed up in a child's mouth, suggesting that the item may be dangerous for young kids. However, no injuries have been reported.

In a statement, USCPC stated, “Customers should immediately stop using the recalled stroller toys, keep them away from children, and contact Fisher-Price to receive a free replacement stroller toy.”

The product, which has the recall number 25-215, was made in China and Vietnam. The printed tags affixed to the stroller set's toast part bear the model number HBG85, which is the one associated with the toys that are impacted by the recall.

Here's what you need to do with recalled toy

Get rid of the recalled item from your kids' hands and get in touch with the manufacturer to get a replacement.

You will be instructed to label the egg as “recall,” along with a special identification number, in order to obtain a replacement.

After that, you will need to snap a photo of the toy that has been tagged and submit it to a special recall gateway on the Mattel website. Once the replacement has been confirmed via email, you should discard the item.