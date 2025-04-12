Coachella 2025: Did you spot these Easter Eggs in Lady Gaga's performance?

On Friday, April 11, Lady Gaga, 39, took the stage at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, delivering an electrifying nearly two-hour set. She opened the show with a stunning performance of Bloody Mary from her 2011 album Born This Way, instantly setting the tone for the night. At Coachella 2025, Lady Gaga pays tribute to her past hits, including a nod to Paparazzi and Bad Romance.(Photo by Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Throughout the performance, she thrilled the audience with a mix of fan favourites like Abracadabra, Judas, Poker Face and more. The singer sprinkled her performance with dozens of Easter eggs.

Easter eggs in Lady Gaga’s Coachella performance

During Lady Gaga’s 20-song set list, one of the biggest Easter eggs was a tribute to her music video for her song Paparazzi. She wore metal armour while performing the hit song, a reference to the scenes from the video. Later in her set, she performed Disease from her latest album Mayhem.

During the performance, she lay beside a skeleton on stage, recreating an iconic scene from her Bad Romance music video. The haunting image was a nod to the music video’s dramatic and surreal visuals, blending artistry with performance. Later in the show, Gaga sported the same white crown she wore in the video during an intense chessboard-themed dance battle, as reported by People magazine.

Lady Gaga’s performance at Coachella marked her return to the festival after her last appearance in 2017 when she stepped in for Beyonce who was pregnant with her twins.

Lady Gaga shares ‘really special’ song from Mayhem

Days before her highly anticipated Coachella performance, Lady Gaga shared with Rolling Stone that she was particularly excited to play Killah, her collaboration with Gesaffelstein from his album Mayhem, adding it’s “really special.” She told the outlet, “I’m so in awe of his work on that record. And we had a good time making it together. The bridge just pops off and it’s going to be total mayhem, a good time. I can’t wait to play it at Coachella."

Following her performance on both weekends of Coachella, she will be next seen performing a free concert in Brazil, shows in Singapore and her much anticipated Mayhem Ball Tour.