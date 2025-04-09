Is Walmart heirs combined net worth more than world's richest person? Know who are they

The Waltons, the heirs of the Walmart empire, are the most powerful family in terms of generational wealth. They are among the world's wealthiest families, inconspicuously controlling American retail, finance, philanthropy, and even sports. Walmart heirs the Waltons is the richest family in the world with impressive $432 billion net worth. Is their combined net worth more than Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.(File Photo)

Sam Walton, who established Walmart in 1962, died more than 30 years ago, but his family continues to benefit from the success of the retail behemoth he founded. Walmart grew from a single bargain store in Arkansas to become the world's biggest retailer, and the wealth it created made the Walton heirs among the wealthiest people on the planet.

Bloomberg has ranked the Waltons as the richest family in the world, citing their impressive $432 billion net worth.

What is Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos net worth?

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, saw his net worth drop below $300 billion. At the close of Monday's trading session, the tech billionaire's net worth was $298 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His net worth has decreased by 31%, or around $135 billion, since the beginning of 2025. It, however, surpassed $400 billion in December 2024. His fortune has remained above $300 billion since November last year.

Musk, who was the largest donor to Donald Trump during the presidential campaign, has seen a $135 billion decline in fortunes since the start of this year. Despite keeping the title of richest man in the world, it seems Musk is the biggest loser in 2025 so far.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is the second richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of US$209.5 billion as of March 12, 2025, according to Forbes.

A look at Walmart Dynasty and wealth of Waltons

Sam's son, Rob Walton, was Walmart's chairman before he departed from both his role and the board in 2024. According to Forbes, he has a net worth of about $110 billion, as per Forbes. In 2022, he and his daughter and son-in-law Greg Penner purchased the Denver Broncos, and now he owns the team. Penner is the chairman of the board at Walmart.

In fact, the family has ventured into the world of sports as Bud's daughter Anne Walton-Kroenke's wealthy husband owns several clubs, including the Arsenal Football Club and the Denver Nuggets. As reported by SBNation in 2022, the Waltons had essentially taken over Colorado sports, owning all of the state's professional clubs aside from the Colorado Rockies.

Jim Walton, the chairman of the Arvest Bank Group and a former board member of Walmart, enjoys a net worth of $109 billion. Alice Walton, who is known for her passion for and support of the arts, has amassed a net worth of $102 billion, making her the 13th richest person in the world and the richest woman in the world, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.