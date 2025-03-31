How Alice Walton, the richest woman in the world, spends her fortune

Walmart's Alice Walton is the richest woman in the world boasting a net worth of $102 billion. Her wealth grew 46% since last year, primarily due to a surge in Walmart’s share price, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2025. Alice Walton has reclaimed her title as the world's richest woman.(alicelwaltonfoundation)

This also brings forth the question of how the 75-year-old heiress spends her fortune.

Though the Walton family is largely quite private, it is known that Alice Walton spends her fortune on things varying from expensive art to horse breeding.

She has never taken an active role in running Walmart and has instead, focused on her own ventures and also ended up becoming an art patron, having fallen in love with art at a young age, according to a New Yorker report.

Walton purchased her first work of art at the age of 10 for $2. It was a reproduction of a Picasso painting.

She then went on to build an immense collection, with original works from legendary American artists such as Andy Warhol, Norman Rockwell, and Georgia O'Keefe.

She even opened a $50 million museum called the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, in 2011 for housing her art collection now worth around $500 million, according to a Business Insider report.

Her other interest lies in the Texas horse breeding scene. She sold her Millsap, Texas ranch called the Rocking W Ranch in 2017 for an undisclosed amount, though it had an initial asking price of $19.75 million, but was later reduced to $16.5 million. It boasted more than 250 acres of pasture and outbuildings for cattle and horses.

She has also traditionally been a donor to Republican candidates and PACs, according to a Forbes report which added that despite this, she donated $353,400 to the Hillary Victory Fund which is a joint fundraising committee supporting Clinton and other Democrats, in 2016.

Among the richest women in the world, Walton was trailed by L'Oréal's Francoise Bettencourt Meyers with a $67 billion fortune, Koch Industries' Julia Koch & family with a $60 billion net worth, Mars' Jacqueline Mars, worth $53 billion, and HCL's Roshni Nadar & family with $40 billion in wealth.