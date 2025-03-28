Mukesh Ambani remains India's richest person despite losing $15 billion last year: Hurun

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of ₹8.6 lakh crore, retained the title of India's richest person despite his wealth declining by about $15 billion since last year. Reliance Industries head Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani(File)

This is also despite India's second-richest person Gautam Adani's fortune growing by 13% and inching ever closer to that of Ambani, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2025.

Overall, Ambani is the world's 17th richest person, with a net worth of $100 billion, according to the list.

Meanwhile, Adani trailed Ambani, being the 18th richest worldwide, boasting a net worth of ₹8.4 lakh crore or $97 billion. He was briefly India's richest person last year for some time.

Ambani's wealth declined due to rising debt levels, reduced demand in key sectors, and increased competition for Reliance, which ended up pressuring the company's stock, as per Hurun.

He ranked the fifth worldwide when it comes to overall drop in wealth, with L'Oreal's Francoise Bettencourt Meyers losing the most ($24 billion), followed by América Móvil's Carlos Slim Helu & family ($19 billion), LVMH's Bernard Arnault ($18 billion), and Pinduoduo's Huang Zheng ($17 billion).

Ambani was also the only one among India's top six richest who lost wealth.

Ambani and Adani were trailed by HCL's Roshni Nadar & family ($40 billion), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' Dilip Shanghvi & family ($29 billion, up by 21%), Wipro's Azim Premji & family ($25 billion), and Aditya Birla's Kumar Mangalam Birla & family ($23 billion, up by 28%).

Roshni Nadar made her debut on the list just this year after her father Shiv Nadar transferred a 47% stake in HCL as part of a strategic succession plan. She is also the only woman from India to be represented in India's top 10 wealthiest individuals.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India's Cyrus S Poonawalla & family came seventh, but they lost 8% of their wealth year-to-date, with their net worth standing at $23 billion.