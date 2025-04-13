Up to 72% off on best selling laptops under ₹55000 from top brands like HP, Dell, ASUS and Acer with Amazon best deals
Apr 13, 2025 11:00 AM IST
Best selling laptops under ₹55,000 are now easier to grab with Amazon’s limited time offers. Save up to 72% and pick the right laptop without overpaying.
Our Pick
Best laptop under 55K
Most trusted brand
Best laptop deal
Most affordable laptop
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN View Details
|
₹42,990
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MIN View Details
|
|
|
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, (Win 11, Silver, 1.59 kg), fc0154AU View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Black, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK325WS, 42WHr, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Acer Aspire 3, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor(8GBRAM /512GB SSD) HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.5KG, A325-45 Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office 21 /15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg Thin & Light View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Athlon Silver 7120U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11 Home/1Year Warranty/Office 2024/Cloud Grey/1.58Kg), 82VG00T6IN View Details
|
₹24,990
|
|
|
Best laptop under 55KDell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg View Details
|
₹50,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11 Home, Office 2021, Cool Silver, 1.7KG, X1504ZA-NJ320WS, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit Laptop View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
Most trusted brandHP 15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB Ram/512GB SSD/Fhd/15.6 (39.6 Cm)/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/Ms Office 21/1.59Kg/Silver) Fc0026Au Laptop View Details
|
₹31,200
|
|
|
Best laptop dealAVITA Liber E 12th Gen Intel core i5 Thin & Light (8GB RAM/512GB SSD, 14.1 (35.6 cm) FHD IPS Display/Win 11 Home/Silver/1.53 Kg) View Details
|
₹30,490
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹40,990
|
|
|
HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu View Details
|
₹49,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
Most affordable laptopAcer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Processor(16GB RAM/512GB SSD) Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-41, Premium Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹34,490
|
|
|
MSI Modern 14, Intel 12Th Gen. I7-1255U, 36Cm FHD 60Hz Laptop(16GB/512GB NVME SSD/Windows 11 Home/Bluetooth/Mso 2021/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C12MO-1211IN View Details
|
₹45,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 250Nits, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 21, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ005VIN,1Yr Warranty,Alexa Built-in,3 mon. GamePass Laptop View Details
|
₹49,499
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel® Celeron® N4020 15.6 inch (39.6cm) Thin & Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office Home & Student 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.54Kg), 82V700L2IN View Details
|
₹24,199
|
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), FY5008TU Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, HD Camera, fq5329tu View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ0072IN, Alexa Built-in, 3 mon. Game Pass Laptop View Details
|
₹49,990
|
|
|
HP 15s,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD(Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6inch(39.6Cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Dual Speakers, HD Camera, fy5006tu View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, fd0006TU View Details
|
₹38,840
|
|
|
Lenovo V14 G3, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Upto 4.70Ghz (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11) 14.0 FHD Display Thin and Light Laptop/Iron Grey /1.70 kg 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty with MS Office View Details
|
₹44,988
|
|
|
HP 255 G10 AMD Ryzen 5 Quad Core 7520U 2.8Ghz Upto 4.3Ghz - (8 GB/512 GB SSD) 255 G10 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 inch, Matt Silver, 1.45 kg) View Details
|
₹29,961
|
|
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, FHD,15.6-inch (39.6 cm) Win 11, Office 21, FHD Camera with Privacy Shutter,15s-fc0155AU View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
HP Laptop 250R G9 (2024), Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 (39.62cm)/Ash Grey/1.57 kg View Details
|
₹30,980
|
|
