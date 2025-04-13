Up to 72% off on best selling laptops under 55000 from top brands like HP, Dell, ASUS and Acer with Amazon best deals

If you have been planning to buy a new laptop, this is the right moment to go for it. Amazon is offering up to 72% off on best selling laptops under ₹55,000. You can pick one for work, college or even for entertainment with plenty of exciting options available. Big brands small price. Best selling laptops under ₹ 55,000 on hot deals now.

Top brands like HP, Dell, ASUS, Lenovo and Acer have dropped prices on some of their most popular models. These laptops offer smooth performance, long battery life, fast startup and clear displays all while staying within your budget.

From lightweight laptops for daily use to reliable machines for multitasking, this sale has something for everyone. Deals are live for a limited time only so if you spot the right one for you, do not wait too long. Your next laptop might be just a click away.

Top deals on best selling laptops under ₹ 55,000 on Amazon

If you’re looking for the best selling laptops under ₹55,000, the Dell 15 Thin and Light Laptop is a solid pick. With a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB SSD, it handles everyday tasks and multitasking with ease. The 15.6 inch Full HD display offers sharp visuals, great for work, study and entertainment.

Its lightweight design at 1.69 kg makes it easy to carry anywhere. It also features a spill resistant keyboard and comes with Windows 11, MS Office '21, and 15 month McAfee protection for a smooth and secure user experience.

Specifications Item Dimensions L x W x Thickness 21.9L x 2.2W x 32.3Th Centimetres Voltage 240 Volts Maximum Display Resolution 1920x1080 Pixels Wireless Technology Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Click Here to Buy Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg

The ASUS Vivobook 15 stands out as one of the best selling laptops under ₹55,000, built to handle daily needs with ease. Powered by an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD, it offers smooth multitasking for work or school.

The 15.6 inch Full HD screen delivers sharp visuals for both video and browsing. It includes Windows 11 and Office 2021, along with a backlit keyboard for late night sessions. Weighing just 1.7 kg, it’s easy to carry.

Specifications Operating System Windows 11 Home Special Features FHD, Anti Glare Coating Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Battery 42WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11 Home, Office 2021, Cool Silver, 1.7KG, X1504ZA-NJ320WS, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit Laptop

The HP 15 with AMD Ryzen 3 7320U is turning heads as one of the best selling laptops under ₹55,000. It’s built to handle daily tasks with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD, making it smooth for meetings, emails, or movie nights.

Its 15.6 inch Full HD screen and backlit keyboard make long hours comfortable, and at just 1.59 kg, it’s easy to carry. Grab this deal now and give your daily routine a smart tech twist while the offer lasts.

Specifications Special Features FHD, Backlit Keyboard, Micro-Edge Display, Anti-Glare, Numeric Keypad Graphics Co Processor AMD Radeon Compatible Devices External displays, keyboards, mice, storage devices, printers, and other wireless devices via USB, HDMI, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth Graphics Ram Type VRAM Network Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Usb Type A, HDMI Click Here to Buy HP 15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB Ram/512GB SSD/Fhd/15.6 (39.6 Cm)/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/Ms Office 21/1.59Kg/Silver) Fc0026Au Laptop

The AVITA Liber E packs a solid punch in a slim, travel friendly build, ideal for everyday use and long hours on the go. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 8 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and quick load times.

It also features a bright 14.1 inch FHD IPS display and weighs just 1.53 kg. If you're eyeing best selling laptops under ₹55,000, this one is definitely worth adding to your cart now.

Specifications Native Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Graphics Co Processor Intel Iris Xe Graphics Network Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI System RAM Type DDR4 SDRAM Click Here to Buy AVITA Liber E 12th Gen Intel core i5 Thin & Light (8GB RAM/512GB SSD, 14.1 (35.6 cm) FHD IPS Display/Win 11 Home/Silver/1.53 Kg)

The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 is built to keep up with your daily pace. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD, offering smooth multitasking and quick boot-ups. The 15.6 inch Full HD display delivers clear visuals, and at just 1.63 kg, it’s light enough to take anywhere.

If you're browsing best selling laptops under ₹55,000 on Amazon, this model brings impressive value with Alexa built in and preloaded Windows 11. Grab yours before the deal ends.

Specifications Special Feature Anti Glare Coating Maximum Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Display Technology LED Refresh Rate 60 Hz Touch Screen Type Adaptive Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop

The HP 15 laptop is ready for everyday tasks and more, powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD for smooth operation. The 15.6 inch Full HD screen has an anti-glare panel, so your viewing stays comfortable even during long hours.

With Iris Xe graphics, a backlit keyboard, and HD camera, it's ideal for work and streaming. Among the best selling laptops under ₹55,000, this one stands out for its all round performance. Grab it now on Amazon.

Specifications Special Feature Anti Glare Screen Graphics Co Processor Intel Iris Xe Graphics Video Processor Intel Graphics Ram Type DDR4 SDRAM Memory Speed 2666 MHz Click Here to Buy HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 brings you everyday ease with the power of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, paired with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD for snappy responses and smooth multitasking. The 15.6 inch screen lets you enjoy work or entertainment without feeling cramped.

Preloaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 21, it’s ready from the moment you switch it on. One of the best selling laptops under ₹55,000, it even includes a 1 year accidental damage plan. Smart pick, smoother days.

Specifications Special Feature Anti Glare Coating Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics Design 4 side narrow bezel Camera HD 720p with Privacy Shutter Item Dimensions L x W x Thickness 36L x 23.6W x 1.8Th Centimetres Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN

Acer Aspire Lite blends speed and simplicity with the Ryzen 5 5625U at its core. Backed by 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD, it handles everyday tasks like a breeze. The 15.6 inch Full HD screen makes everything pop, from documents to weekend movies.

Wrapped in a smart looking metal body, it’s light enough to carry all day. This is one of the best selling laptops under ₹55,000 that packs value into every corner. Buy it now before the deal ends or goes out of stock.

Specifications Special Features HD Audio, Light Weight, Numeric Keypad Graphics Co Processor AMD Radeon Graphics Compatible Devices Mice, Keyboards, Storage Devices, Printers, via USB or Bluetooth Item Dimensions L x W x Thickness 23.9L x 36W x 2Th Centimetres Click Here to Buy Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Processor(16GB RAM/512GB SSD) Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-41, Premium Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop

Built to keep up with busy minds and fast fingers, the MSI Modern 14 runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and 16 GB RAM for smooth multitasking without second-guessing. With 512 GB NVMe SSD storage, it boots quickly and stores plenty. The 36 cm FHD display offers clarity that doesn’t miss the details.

Weighing just 1.4 kg, it's built for life on the go and work that doesn’t slow. One of the best selling laptops under ₹55,000; grab it now or risk watching it vanish from your cart.

Specifications Product Dimensions 22.3L x 1.9W x 32H Centimetres Display 36cm 16:10 FHD (1920x1080) Camera HD type (30fps@720p) Processor 12th Generation Intel Core i7 1255U up to 4.7GHz Click Here to Buy MSI Modern 14, Intel 12Th Gen. I7-1255U, 36Cm FHD 60Hz Laptop(16GB/512GB NVME SSD/Windows 11 Home/Bluetooth/Mso 2021/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C12MO-1211IN

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 brings together power and ease with its Intel Core i5 12th Gen processor and 16 GB RAM, giving your daily grind a smooth ride. The 14 inch FHD display with 250 nits brightness keeps visuals clear, while the lightweight 1.37 kg build makes it easy to carry around.

With Windows 11, MS Office 2021 and 3 months of Game Pass, it’s built for both work and play. Among the best selling laptops under ₹55,000, this one is flying fast.

Specifications Special Feature HD Audio Display 14 inch FHD (1920x1080) OS and Software Windows 11 Home Single Language Camera FHD 1080p with Privacy Shutter Battery Life 3-Cell 47Wh Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 250Nits, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 21, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ005VIN,1Yr Warranty,Alexa Built-in,3 mon. GamePass Laptop

A few more laptop deals under ₹ 55,000 from top brands on Amazon:

FAQs on best selling laptops under ₹55000 on Amazon Sale Which is the best selling laptop under ₹ 55000 on Amazon Sale? HP, Lenovo, and ASUS models with Ryzen 5 or Intel i5 processors are currently top picks.

Can I get a 16 GB RAM laptop under ₹ 55000 during the Amazon Sale? Yes, many best selling laptops under ₹55000 now offer 16 GB RAM at sale prices.

Do best selling laptops under ₹ 55000 come with SSD storage? Yes, most laptops in this range offer fast 512 GB SSDs for smoother operation.

Are there any gaming laptops under ₹ 55000 on Amazon Sale? While not full-fledged gaming laptops, some Ryzen 5 and Intel i5 models can handle light gaming.

Can I get a lightweight and thin laptop under ₹ 55000? Yes, many best sellers like MSI and Acer offer thin and under 1.6 kg laptops.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.