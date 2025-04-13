Menu Explore
Up to 72% off on best selling laptops under 55000 from top brands like HP, Dell, ASUS and Acer with Amazon best deals

Kanika Budhiraja
Apr 13, 2025 11:00 AM IST

Best selling laptops under ₹55,000 are now easier to grab with Amazon’s limited time offers. Save up to 72% and pick the right laptop without overpaying.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN

₹42,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MIN

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, (Win 11, Silver, 1.59 kg), fc0154AU

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Black, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK325WS, 42WHr, Thin and Light Laptop

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Aspire 3, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor(8GBRAM /512GB SSD) HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.5KG, A325-45 Thin and Light Laptop

₹23,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office 21 /15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg Thin & Light

₹33,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Athlon Silver 7120U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11 Home/1Year Warranty/Office 2024/Cloud Grey/1.58Kg), 82VG00T6IN

₹24,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best laptop under 55K

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg

₹50,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11 Home, Office 2021, Cool Silver, 1.7KG, X1504ZA-NJ320WS, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit Laptop

₹32,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Most trusted brand

HP 15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB Ram/512GB SSD/Fhd/15.6 (39.6 Cm)/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/Ms Office 21/1.59Kg/Silver) Fc0026Au Laptop

₹31,200

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best laptop deal

AVITA Liber E 12th Gen Intel core i5 Thin & Light (8GB RAM/512GB SSD, 14.1 (35.6 cm) FHD IPS Display/Win 11 Home/Silver/1.53 Kg)

₹30,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop

₹40,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu

₹49,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN

₹36,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Most affordable laptop

Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Processor(16GB RAM/512GB SSD) Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-41, Premium Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop

₹34,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 14, Intel 12Th Gen. I7-1255U, 36Cm FHD 60Hz Laptop(16GB/512GB NVME SSD/Windows 11 Home/Bluetooth/Mso 2021/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C12MO-1211IN

₹45,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 250Nits, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 21, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ005VIN,1Yr Warranty,Alexa Built-in,3 mon. GamePass Laptop

₹49,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty

₹34,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel® Celeron® N4020 15.6 inch (39.6cm) Thin & Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office Home & Student 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.54Kg), 82V700L2IN

₹24,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), FY5008TU Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, HD Camera, fq5329tu

₹43,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ0072IN, Alexa Built-in, 3 mon. Game Pass Laptop

₹49,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 15s,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD(Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6inch(39.6Cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Dual Speakers, HD Camera, fy5006tu

₹33,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, fd0006TU

₹38,840

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo V14 G3, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Upto 4.70Ghz (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11) 14.0 FHD Display Thin and Light Laptop/Iron Grey /1.70 kg 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty with MS Office

₹44,988

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 255 G10 AMD Ryzen 5 Quad Core 7520U 2.8Ghz Upto 4.3Ghz - (8 GB/512 GB SSD) 255 G10 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 inch, Matt Silver, 1.45 kg)

₹29,961

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, FHD,15.6-inch (39.6 cm) Win 11, Office 21, FHD Camera with Privacy Shutter,15s-fc0155AU

₹36,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Laptop 250R G9 (2024), Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 (39.62cm)/Ash Grey/1.57 kg

₹30,980

amazonLogo
GET THIS
If you have been planning to buy a new laptop, this is the right moment to go for it. Amazon is offering up to 72% off on best selling laptops under 55,000. You can pick one for work, college or even for entertainment with plenty of exciting options available.

Big brands small price. Best selling laptops under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000 on hot deals now.
Big brands small price. Best selling laptops under 55,000 on hot deals now.

Top brands like HP, Dell, ASUS, Lenovo and Acer have dropped prices on some of their most popular models. These laptops offer smooth performance, long battery life, fast startup and clear displays all while staying within your budget.

From lightweight laptops for daily use to reliable machines for multitasking, this sale has something for everyone. Deals are live for a limited time only so if you spot the right one for you, do not wait too long. Your next laptop might be just a click away.

Top deals on best selling laptops under 55,000 on Amazon

If you’re looking for the best selling laptops under 55,000, the Dell 15 Thin and Light Laptop is a solid pick. With a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB SSD, it handles everyday tasks and multitasking with ease. The 15.6 inch Full HD display offers sharp visuals, great for work, study and entertainment.

Its lightweight design at 1.69 kg makes it easy to carry anywhere. It also features a spill resistant keyboard and comes with Windows 11, MS Office '21, and 15 month McAfee protection for a smooth and secure user experience.

Specifications

Item Dimensions L x W x Thickness
21.9L x 2.2W x 32.3Th Centimetres
Voltage
240 Volts
Maximum Display Resolution
1920x1080 Pixels
Wireless Technology
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
Click Here to Buy

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg

Loading Suggestions...

The ASUS Vivobook 15 stands out as one of the best selling laptops under 55,000, built to handle daily needs with ease. Powered by an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD, it offers smooth multitasking for work or school.

The 15.6 inch Full HD screen delivers sharp visuals for both video and browsing. It includes Windows 11 and Office 2021, along with a backlit keyboard for late night sessions. Weighing just 1.7 kg, it’s easy to carry.

Specifications

Operating System
Windows 11 Home
Special Features
FHD, Anti Glare Coating
Graphics
Intel UHD Graphics
Battery
42WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion
Click Here to Buy

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11 Home, Office 2021, Cool Silver, 1.7KG, X1504ZA-NJ320WS, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit Laptop

Loading Suggestions...

The HP 15 with AMD Ryzen 3 7320U is turning heads as one of the best selling laptops under 55,000. It’s built to handle daily tasks with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD, making it smooth for meetings, emails, or movie nights.

Its 15.6 inch Full HD screen and backlit keyboard make long hours comfortable, and at just 1.59 kg, it’s easy to carry. Grab this deal now and give your daily routine a smart tech twist while the offer lasts.

Specifications

Special Features
FHD, Backlit Keyboard, Micro-Edge Display, Anti-Glare, Numeric Keypad
Graphics Co Processor
AMD Radeon
Compatible Devices
External displays, keyboards, mice, storage devices, printers, and other wireless devices via USB, HDMI, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth
Graphics Ram Type
VRAM
Network Connectivity Technology
Wi-Fi, USB, Usb Type A, HDMI
Click Here to Buy

HP 15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB Ram/512GB SSD/Fhd/15.6 (39.6 Cm)/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/Ms Office 21/1.59Kg/Silver) Fc0026Au Laptop

Loading Suggestions...

The AVITA Liber E packs a solid punch in a slim, travel friendly build, ideal for everyday use and long hours on the go. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 8 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and quick load times.

It also features a bright 14.1 inch FHD IPS display and weighs just 1.53 kg. If you're eyeing best selling laptops under 55,000, this one is definitely worth adding to your cart now.

Specifications

Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 pixels
Graphics Co Processor
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Network Connectivity Technology
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI
System RAM Type
DDR4 SDRAM
Click Here to Buy

AVITA Liber E 12th Gen Intel core i5 Thin & Light (8GB RAM/512GB SSD, 14.1 (35.6 cm) FHD IPS Display/Win 11 Home/Silver/1.53 Kg)

Loading Suggestions...

The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 is built to keep up with your daily pace. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD, offering smooth multitasking and quick boot-ups. The 15.6 inch Full HD display delivers clear visuals, and at just 1.63 kg, it’s light enough to take anywhere.

If you're browsing best selling laptops under 55,000 on Amazon, this model brings impressive value with Alexa built in and preloaded Windows 11. Grab yours before the deal ends.

Specifications

Special Feature
Anti Glare Coating
Maximum Display Resolution
1920 x 1080 Pixels
Display Technology
LED
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Touch Screen Type
Adaptive
Click Here to Buy

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop

Loading Suggestions...

The HP 15 laptop is ready for everyday tasks and more, powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD for smooth operation. The 15.6 inch Full HD screen has an anti-glare panel, so your viewing stays comfortable even during long hours.

With Iris Xe graphics, a backlit keyboard, and HD camera, it's ideal for work and streaming. Among the best selling laptops under 55,000, this one stands out for its all round performance. Grab it now on Amazon.

Specifications

Special Feature
Anti Glare Screen
Graphics Co Processor
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Video Processor
Intel
Graphics Ram Type
DDR4 SDRAM
Memory Speed
2666 MHz
Click Here to Buy

HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu

Loading Suggestions...

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 brings you everyday ease with the power of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, paired with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD for snappy responses and smooth multitasking. The 15.6 inch screen lets you enjoy work or entertainment without feeling cramped.

Preloaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 21, it’s ready from the moment you switch it on. One of the best selling laptops under 55,000, it even includes a 1 year accidental damage plan. Smart pick, smoother days.

Specifications

Special Feature
Anti Glare Coating
Graphics
Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics
Design
4 side narrow bezel
Camera
HD 720p with Privacy Shutter
Item Dimensions L x W x Thickness
36L x 23.6W x 1.8Th Centimetres
Click Here to Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN

Loading Suggestions...

Acer Aspire Lite blends speed and simplicity with the Ryzen 5 5625U at its core. Backed by 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD, it handles everyday tasks like a breeze. The 15.6 inch Full HD screen makes everything pop, from documents to weekend movies.

Wrapped in a smart looking metal body, it’s light enough to carry all day. This is one of the best selling laptops under 55,000 that packs value into every corner. Buy it now before the deal ends or goes out of stock.

Specifications

Special Features
HD Audio, Light Weight, Numeric Keypad
Graphics Co Processor
AMD Radeon Graphics
Compatible Devices
Mice, Keyboards, Storage Devices, Printers, via USB or Bluetooth
Item Dimensions L x W x Thickness
23.9L x 36W x 2Th Centimetres
Click Here to Buy

Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Processor(16GB RAM/512GB SSD) Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-41, Premium Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop

Loading Suggestions...

Built to keep up with busy minds and fast fingers, the MSI Modern 14 runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and 16 GB RAM for smooth multitasking without second-guessing. With 512 GB NVMe SSD storage, it boots quickly and stores plenty. The 36 cm FHD display offers clarity that doesn’t miss the details.

Weighing just 1.4 kg, it's built for life on the go and work that doesn’t slow. One of the best selling laptops under 55,000; grab it now or risk watching it vanish from your cart.

Specifications

Product Dimensions
22.3L x 1.9W x 32H Centimetres
Display
36cm 16:10 FHD (1920x1080)
Camera
HD type (30fps@720p)
Processor
12th Generation Intel Core i7 1255U up to 4.7GHz
Click Here to Buy

MSI Modern 14, Intel 12Th Gen. I7-1255U, 36Cm FHD 60Hz Laptop(16GB/512GB NVME SSD/Windows 11 Home/Bluetooth/Mso 2021/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C12MO-1211IN

Loading Suggestions...

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 brings together power and ease with its Intel Core i5 12th Gen processor and 16 GB RAM, giving your daily grind a smooth ride. The 14 inch FHD display with 250 nits brightness keeps visuals clear, while the lightweight 1.37 kg build makes it easy to carry around.

With Windows 11, MS Office 2021 and 3 months of Game Pass, it’s built for both work and play. Among the best selling laptops under 55,000, this one is flying fast.

Specifications

Special Feature
HD Audio
Display
14 inch FHD (1920x1080)
OS and Software
Windows 11 Home Single Language
Camera
FHD 1080p with Privacy Shutter
Battery Life
3-Cell 47Wh
Click Here to Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 250Nits, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 21, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ005VIN,1Yr Warranty,Alexa Built-in,3 mon. GamePass Laptop

A few more laptop deals under 55,000 from top brands on Amazon:

FAQs on best selling laptops under ₹55000 on Amazon Sale

  • Which is the best selling laptop under 55000 on Amazon Sale?

    HP, Lenovo, and ASUS models with Ryzen 5 or Intel i5 processors are currently top picks.

  • Can I get a 16 GB RAM laptop under 55000 during the Amazon Sale?

    Yes, many best selling laptops under 55000 now offer 16 GB RAM at sale prices.

  • Do best selling laptops under 55000 come with SSD storage?

    Yes, most laptops in this range offer fast 512 GB SSDs for smoother operation.

  • Are there any gaming laptops under 55000 on Amazon Sale?

    While not full-fledged gaming laptops, some Ryzen 5 and Intel i5 models can handle light gaming.

  • Can I get a lightweight and thin laptop under 55000?

    Yes, many best sellers like MSI and Acer offer thin and under 1.6 kg laptops.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

