TorBox down status: Latest update as users report widespread outage; how to fix ‘can’t log in' issue

TorBox was facing problems on August 19 and users took to social media to voice their complaints. TorBox is a a cloud-based debrid service and download platform.

TorBox was reportedly down for users on August 19. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The status page noted ‘Some services are down’. Meanwhile, users complained on social media. As per the page, there appeared to be some issues with API and CDN. TorBox noted that their teams were checking the issues.

Also Read | Why is Google Home not working? Users report Google Nest Hub outage; 'endless loading'

API (Application Programming Interface) is a set of rules which allows different software programs to exchange dynamic data, while a CDN (Content Delivery Network) is a global network of servers that stores and delivers static web content (like images and videos) from locations that are closest to the user. This helps websites load faster.

TorBox down: Users lodge complaints online

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} One asked “torbox down?”. Another added “Appears down at the moment.” Yet another complained “Its down I cant even login.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One asked “torbox down?”. Another added “Appears down at the moment.” Yet another complained “Its down I cant even login.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

However, TorBox has not issued any explanation for the outage, and have only acknowledged that they're facing troubles. A timeline for the issues to be fixed has not been provided yet either.

What did TorBox post last?

While many have taken to replying to TorBox posts to flag the issues they are facing, the company's last post has nothing to do with the current reported outage. The TorBox admin appeared to be having a fair amount of fun resharing a post by Doritos, the chips company.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While Doritos wrote “brb gotta go touch grass,” TorBox commented “all these other accounts getting on my x post meta.”

TorBox down: How to fix ‘can’t log in' issue

If one faces login issues with TorBox, they can try and fix them by disabling the ad-blocker or VPN, switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data, or using Incognito mode in a different browser.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Data Centre boom and hidden ecological costs

Still, if authentication loops or unknown errors persist, one can use the password reset link on the sign-in page to bypass confirmation glitches. However, given the widespread nature of complaints and TorBox's own acknowledgement of issues, a user-end fix is unlikely to solve the matter.

TorBox: List of past outages and concerns

Today's outage is the most recent in a series of concerns that TorBox has addressed for users. On August 18, too, they noted there was an ‘issue with our database is causing issues on the API’. Later, TorBox added “We have identified that an attacker has been hitting our database. We will look further into protecting ourselves from preventing this from happening. As of now, everything is back live.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

There was another general outage reported on August 8, which was also resolved later.