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Tornado damage in Lansing, MI? Ingham County under warning amid severe weather

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for parts of central Michigan.

Updated on: Jul 04, 2026 04:20 AM IST
By Khushi Arora
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The National Weather Service has continued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lansing, East Lansing, and Okemos, Michigan, until 6:45pm EDT.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for Lansing. (Unsplash)
Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for Lansing. (Unsplash)

Forecasters warn that the storm could produce wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

Amid the severe weather, unverified photos circulating on social media claimed to show tornado damage in the Lansing area, including downed trees in Ingham County.

Additionally, A Tornado Warning has been issued for Ingham County, Michigan, until 6:15pm EDT.

However, authorities have not confirmed that a tornado touched down.

As per WLNS, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is additionally in effect until 10pm for Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Hillsdale, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Shiawassee and Washtenaw counties.

Residents in all affected areas are urged to stay alert, follow local weather updates, and take shelter immediately if conditions worsen.

Also Read: Newton tornado: Video shows massive twister on ground in Jasper County, Illinois; Willow Hill, Hutsonville on alert

Ingham current weather

As of the latest update at 6:15pm EDT on July 3, conditions in the area show light rain with a temperature of 71 degrees Fahrenheit (22 degrees Celsius). Humidity is at 83%, with wind coming from the southwest at 5 mph. The barometer reads 30.07 in, the dewpoint is at 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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