Tornado threat today: Which states and cities are under watch? See full list as Maryland, DC under alert

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia until 10 p.m. EDT Thursday.

Severe storms are expected across the Baltimore metro area on Thursday evening. (UnSplash)

The storms could produce a few tornadoes, damaging winds of up to 70 mph and hail.

Could Maryland see tornadoes?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Severe storms are expected across the Baltimore metro area on Thursday evening.

WBAL-TV meteorologist Tony Pann warned residents to stay weather-aware, saying storms could move through the area between 3:30 and 6 p.m. He also noted that a tornado warning had already been issued on the Eastern Shore and that more could follow.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

The National Weather Service office in Baltimore-Washington said the highest tornado threat is across central and northeastern Maryland, partly because of the bay breeze ahead of the approaching front.

“Severe T-Storm and Tornado Watches are valid for the shaded areas until 10pm,” the agency said in a post at 3:30 p.m. “The highest tornado threat looks to be up across central & northeast MD due to the bay breeze ahead of the front.”

Storms are expected to move through the region from the afternoon into the evening, with the greatest concern between now and 7 p.m.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Tornado that carved a path of destruction in Wisconsin stayed on the ground for more than 20 minutes

Could New York see tornadoes?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

No tornado warning has been issued for New York at this time. However, parts of the state, including New York City, could see severe weather, heavy rain and flash flooding.

NYC Emergency Management issued a travel advisory for Thursday, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, flash flooding and gusty winds during the afternoon and evening.

The agency urged residents to limit travel during severe weather, noting that flooding could affect streets, highways, basements and underpasses.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Wisconsin tornado causes extensive damage and cuts power to thousands of homes

Areas under the tornado watch

The watch covers or is near several major population centers, including Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia; Baltimore and Annapolis in Maryland; Philadelphia and surrounding southeastern Pennsylvania communities; parts of southern and central New Jersey; and Wilmington, Delaware.

Other communities in the watch area could also experience severe storms. The strongest storms are expected during the afternoon and early evening, particularly around 4–7 p.m. EDT in the Washington-Baltimore corridor.