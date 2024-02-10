‘Traitor to journalism’: Boris Johnson calls out Tucker Carlson for ‘ludicrous’ interview with Putin

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lambasted conservative commentator Tucker Carlson for his "ludicrous interview" with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Ex-UK PM Boris Johnson(AP)

“Around the world, people are watching that ludicrous interview with Vladimir Putin conducted by Tucker Carlson, and we must not fall for this tissue of lies above all for the notion that Putin is somehow fated to succeed in Ukraine. On the contrary, he is doomed to failure,” Johnson stated in a video posted by The Daily Mail.

After Fox News removed Carlson off the show last year, he started his own media company and show on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Johnson, a member of the Conservative Party, was responding to Carlson's interview with Putin, which was the first by a member of the western media, since Russia invaded Ukraine almost two years ago.

Johnson slams Carlson for acting like a ‘Putin supporter’

In an opinion piece for The Daily Mail on Friday, Johnson attacked Carlson's interviewing style, calling him "fawning, guffawing" and displaying "slack-jawed happiness at having a scoop". He further claimed Carlson "betrayed" his viewers around the world for not questioning Putin on Ukraine.

“He didn’t ask tough questions. He didn’t ask Putin why even now he is using the most brutal means of modern warfare to maim and murder innocent Ukrainian civilians,” Johnson wrote.

The former UK PM claimed that Carlson behaved like a supporter of Putin and "boneheadedly" agreed with his "mixture of semi-masticated Wikipedia and outright falsehood."

In the two-hour interview, Putin stated he was willing to negotiate with the United States about the conflict in Ukraine, but he talked more about history to justify his decisions. “When Tucker Carlson went to the Kremlin he had a function well known to history. He was to be the stooge of the tyrant, the dictaphone to the dictator, and a traitor to journalism," he wrote.

He further chastised Carlson for failing to highlight the work Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, has made since Russia launched the invasion.

Johnson compared the strategy used by Carlson to that of George Galloway, who in Baghdad praised Saddam Hussein. He pleaded with Americans to look past the interview and reminded Congress of their need to stand with Ukraine.

"For God's sake, remember who you are," he urged the Congressmen who are obstructing the delivery of help to Ukraine.