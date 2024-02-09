Kremlin on Ukraine's dramatic military shakeup: ‘We don’t think…'
Russia-Ukraine War: Volodymyr Zelensky replaced Ukraine's outgoing armed forces commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi with Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi.
The Kremlin said on Friday that it did not believe that a change at the top of Ukraine's military leadership would alter the outcome of what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said he had replaced the country's outgoing armed forces commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi with Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi.
The Kremlin said that Ukraine's appointment of a new commander-in-chief would not lead to any changes in the near two-year conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.
"We don't think it's a factor that will change the course of the special military operation. It will continue until the goals have been achieved," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, using Russia's preferred term for its military offensive.