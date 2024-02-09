 Kremlin on Ukraine's dramatic military shakeup: ‘We don’t think…' | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Kremlin on Ukraine's dramatic military shakeup: ‘We don’t think…'

Kremlin on Ukraine's dramatic military shakeup: ‘We don’t think…'

Reuters |
Feb 09, 2024 03:05 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Volodymyr Zelensky replaced Ukraine's outgoing armed forces commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi with Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The Kremlin said on Friday that it did not believe that a change at the top of Ukraine's military leadership would alter the outcome of what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on February 8, 2024 appointed commander of the ground forces Oleksandr Syrsky as the country's new army chief.(AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on February 8, 2024 appointed commander of the ground forces Oleksandr Syrsky as the country's new army chief.(AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said he had replaced the country's outgoing armed forces commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi with Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Read more: Prince Harry’s meet with King Charles ‘lasted 12 minutes’: ‘Was it for Netflix?'

The Kremlin said that Ukraine's appointment of a new commander-in-chief would not lead to any changes in the near two-year conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.

"We don't think it's a factor that will change the course of the special military operation. It will continue until the goals have been achieved," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, using Russia's preferred term for its military offensive.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On