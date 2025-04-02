Traveling outside the US? Carry THESE documents to avoid trouble

The United States is adopting a more stringent approach to its immigration policies, impacting various categories of visa holders and Green Card recipients, according to recent developments. American travelers should carry a set of documents before foreign travel(Pixabay)

A key security program by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), dubbed Operation Aurora, is now more aggressively targeting individuals with alleged links to Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs), as designated by the Secretary of State. This intensified scrutiny has reportedly affected pro-Palestinian activists within the country, raising concerns about their ability to remain in the U.S. or travel internationally.

Separately, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a significant update concerning immigration case records. A deadline of March 20, 2025, has been set for the permanent purging of older immigration case files from their system. This decision could pose challenges for individuals relying on these historical records for visa renewals, adjustments of status, or future extension applications.

Adding to the anxieties, Indian Green Card holders are reportedly facing prolonged secondary inspections by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at various U.S. entry points and consulates. Disturbing accounts have emerged of elderly travelers allegedly being pressured, both mid-flight and at airports, to sign Form I-407, effectively relinquishing their Green Card benefits. These incidents have sparked concerns about the potential involuntary loss of legal permanent residency for these individuals.

Further fueling this uncertainty, U.S. Vice President JD Vance recently commented that “a Green Card doesn’t give indefinite residency rights,” a statement that has amplified anxieties among lawful permanent residents.

Who Faces the Impact?

- H-1B Workers: Visa renewals after a year of expiry will now necessitate interviews. Furthermore, job layoffs could lead to the loss of their legal immigration status.

- F-1 Students: International students on F-1 visas must ensure they return to the U.S. within five months of any travel abroad. Interviews will also be mandatory during the transition from an F-1 student visa to an H-1B work visa.

- Green Card holders: Extended periods of stay outside the U.S. could trigger inquiries from immigration authorities or even the revocation of their permanent residency.

- Elderly NRIs: Non-resident Indians who are senior citizens and spend significant time in India may encounter pressure to surrender their Green Cards.

- Applicants in Administrative Processing: Individuals whose visa applications are undergoing administrative processing may continue to face delays, even if they have cleared background checks in the past.

What must a US Visa holder carry while traveling?

- Immigration experts are strongly advising all non-citizens traveling to the U.S. to carry the following documents:

- A passport with at least six months of validity remaining.

- The original I-797 approval notice for their visa status.

- A recent employment verification letter and recent pay stubs (if applicable).

- Copies of tax returns, bank statements, and any other documentation that demonstrates ties to the U.S.

Given the current climate, immigration specialists are urging non-citizens to avoid non-essential international travel, to initiate visa renewal processes well in advance of their expiration dates, and to maintain both digital and physical copies of all crucial immigration-related documents to mitigate potential disruptions.