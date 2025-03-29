H-1B lottery results are rolling out: Submitted? Selected? Here’s your next move

Thousands of foreign professionals waiting for the results of FY 2026 H-1B visa lottery can start checking their registration status as the updates ar rolling in. USCIS has started announcing selections for the FY 2026 H-1B visa lottery.(Representational Image)

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has begun announcing lottery selections and are now rolling out the notifications in phases per Richards and Jurusik Immigration Law. If applying for status, applicants are advised to verify their status by using the USCIS online portal, a sponsoring employer or a legal representative.

Until the results are gradually released, people who have not received their update should still monitor their accounts for status.

How to identify each USCIS status

Once logged in, your USCIS account will display one of the following statuses:

Submitted: You haven’t been selected for the current round. If the visa cap isn’t reached, more lotteries may take place; keep checking your account for one.

Selected: Congratulations! You are qualified to file an H-1B cap-subject petition. The filing period opens April 1, 2025.

Not Selected: You could not be picked this year, but you can consider Day 1 CPT, employer-sponsored green cards, or reapplying next season.

Denied – Duplicate Registration: Unfortunately, USCIS had to disqualify your entry as multiple registrations from your employer were made. A person can only submit one registration per employer.

Invalidated – Failed Payment: USCIS cancelled your registration since your payment has not gone through.

Deleted: Your registration is no longer under consideration.

Processing Submission: USCIS is still reviewing your entry.

What you need to do next in the H-1B lottery

Being selected in the lottery is just the first hurdle. Those who receive a ‘Selected’ status must act promptly, as their employer will need to file a full H-1B petition—complete with all required documentation—between April 1 and June 30, 2025.

Follow these steps to submit your petition successfully:

✅ File Form I-129: Use the updated FY 2026 edition of the petition form.

✅ Pay the correct fees: The new filing fee structure takes effect on April 1, 2025—make sure you pay the correct amount.

✅ Submit your petition to the designated USCIS lockbox facility: USCIS will no longer accept paper petitions at service centres.

✅ Double-check details: Check form selection, fee payment, or mailing address multiple times cause a minor mistake can lead to outright rejection.

There are still alternative options available for those that do not get selected. While some evaluate the Day 1 CPT (Curricular Practical Training) programs, others consider employer-sponsored green card applications as other pathways to remain in the US, but only Immigration attorneys can tell which one will be beneficial for a person based on their circumstances.