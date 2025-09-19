Travis Decker found? Here's latest on manhunt for suspect accused of killing three daughters

Remains believed to be those of Travis Decker, the Washington man suspected of killing his three young daughters, were found this week in , authorities said Thursday. Travis Decker killed his three daughters, Evelyn, 8; Paityn, 9; and Olivia Decker, 5.(Wenatchee Police Department via AP,)

Preliminary findings suggest the remains are those of Decker, 32, who had been missing for more than three months. They were located south of Leavenworth during a search, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said.

DNA test to be conducted

A DNA analysis will be conducted, the sheriff’s office added, according to NBC report.

Three weeks into the search, officials issued a statement questioning whether Decker, a military veteran and National Guardsman described as a longtime outdoorsman, was still alive.

Authorities said resources were shifted to finding Decker’s remains, noting the likelihood of his death “increases every day.”

On June 10, officials said they believed Decker was near the remote campsite where his daughters’ bodies were found, about 130 miles east of Seattle.

The sheriff’s office said a helicopter spotted someone after a hiking group reported seeing a person who appeared unprepared for the trail and the weather and seemed to be avoiding others.

The person ran from view but was later tracked with dogs to a nearby trailhead.

Decker's ex-wife described him as homeless man

Decker, whom his ex-wife Whitney described as homeless and experiencing mental health issues, had a planned visitation with the girls a few days before their deaths, according to NBC report.

When Decker did not return the children and could not be reached by phone, Whitney filed a complaint with Wenatchee police, leading to a search that lasted through the weekend.

Daughters were found on June 2

Evelyn, 8; Paityn, 9; and Olivia Decker, 5, were found June 2 near a campground along with Travis Decker’s white pickup truck.

According to a Wenatchee police affidavit, the girls had been zip-tied with plastic bags over their heads. A preliminary examination indicated they likely died of asphyxiation.

Two bloody handprints were found on the tailgate of Decker’s unoccupied truck, the affidavit said.