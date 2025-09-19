Travis Decker timeline: From daughters’ murders to discovery of remains

Authorities reported that human remains thought to be Travis Decker, the 32-year-old man accused of killing his three daughters, were found in a wooded area south of Leavenworth, Washington. Travis Decker, an Army veteran, had been wanted on three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree kidnapping.(Wenatchee Police Department via AP,)

The Chelan County Sheriff’s office confirmed the discovery on Thursday. "While positive identification has not yet been confirmed, preliminary findings suggest the remains belong to Travis Decker," the office said.

The sheriff’s office also noted it has been in contact with Decker’s family and is "providing them with support and updates as the investigation proceeds."

Decker’s ex-wife Whitney releases statement

Arianna Cozart, attorney for Decker’s ex-wife Whitney, released a statement, "We are praying that the remains found are confirmed to be Travis's. We continue to be grateful for law enforcement's efforts in this case and are forever appreciative of the entire world's love, compassion, and support for Whitney," ABC News reported.

Charges against army veteran

Decker, an Army veteran, had been wanted on three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree kidnapping.

His daughters — Paityn, 9; Evelyn, 8; and Olivia, 5 — were supposed to return home after a visitation on May 30. They never came back. Three days later, their bodies were found near Rock Island Campground in Chelan County. Decker’s truck was at the scene, but he was gone.

A large manhunt followed, with hundreds of searchers from multiple agencies. Several reports of sightings came in, including two in Idaho and one in Washington, but all turned out to be false.

During the search, police had warned the public that Decker was considered armed and dangerous.

The US Marshals Service had offered a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to Decker’s capture.

the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post Monday, “There is no certain evidence that Decker remains alive or in this area.”

The post added, “Seemingly strong early leads gave way to less convincing proofs over the last two weeks of searching. Still, we can’t and won’t quit this search; Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker deserve justice. And Decker remains a danger to the public as long as he’s at large.”