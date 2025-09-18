Jaish commander exposes Pakistan Army, says General Asim Munir ordered officers to attend Operation Sindoor funerals

Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri's another clip has surfaced, in which he can be heard saying that Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir ordered top officers to attend the funerals of the terrorists killed in India’s Operation Sindoor. ‘GHQ ordered last salute for terrorists’: Ilyas Kashmiri reveals Pak army’s hand(Screengrab from X)

In a video that is doing rounds on social media, Kashmiri disclosed that the Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ) had instructed senior commanders to honour slain terrorists with military protocol.

Kashmiri purportedly said, “GHQ directed that the martyrs be honoured with the last salute, and ordered corps commanders to accompany the janaza (funeral procession) in uniform and stand guard.”

In one more video that appears to be of the same event, Ilyas Kashmiri also confirmed the involvement of Masood Azhar in terror strikes on Indian soil, including in Delhi and Mumbai.

He goes on to say in Urdu, “After breaking free from Delhi’s Tihar Jail and escaping the grip of the enemies, when Amir-ul-Mujahideen Maulana Masood Azhar came to Pakistan, it was the soil of Balakot that gave him strength to carry forward his mission and his cause in Delhi and Mumbai… This soil, every grain of it, remains indebted to him.”

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of these videos.

However, this comes after another clip that surfaced online, in which he admitted that Indian strikes under Operation Sindoor devastated the family of Masood Azhar in Bahawalpur.

“Embracing terrorism, we fought Delhi, Kabul and Kandahar for protecting the borders of this country. After sacrificing everything, on May 7, Maulana Masood Azhar's family was torn apart by Indian forces in Bahawalpur,” he said, recalling the assault.

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

In a coordinated overnight strike, the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force destroyed nine terrorist hideouts, including Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muridke. The targets included entrenched networks of JeM, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the strikes, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi clarified that the strikes were precise and avoided civilian harm. “No civilian casualties” were reported on India’s side. Pakistan, however, claimed 26 deaths and 46 injuries, without acknowledging that the sites were terror hubs.