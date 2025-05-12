Top Pak police, army officials attended funeral of terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor. Who are they?

Pakistan’s top officials were among the people who attended the funeral of terrorists killed in India’s precision strikes on May 7 under ‘Operation Sindoor’. India on Sunday released the names of the Pakistan officials who attended the funeral, reported ANI. The funeral of the terrorists killed on May 7 under Operation Sindoor was attended by top brass of the Pakistan Army.(AP)

According to the defence ministry, a funeral of terrorists killed in Bahawalpur’s Muridke was carried out and attended by the top brass of the Pakistan Army. The Inspector General of Police in Pakistan's Punjab was also seen attending the funeral.

Other Pakistani officials who attended the funeral include Lt Gen Fayyaz Hussain, Major General Rao Imran, Brigadier Mohd Furqan from Administration, Usman Anwar Pakistan Punjab Legislator and Malik Sohaib Ahmed, said the report.

‘Operation Sindoor’

To avenge the deaths of 26 people who died in a brutal terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ during the early hours of May 7. Under the operation, Indian forces struck as many as nine terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Over a hundred terrorists were killed in the strikes.

Director General of Military Operations Lt. General Rajiv Ghai confirmed the names of high-value targets killed in the Operation Sindoor strikes in a joint press briefing conducted by the Indian military on Sunday evening.

“Nine terror targets were identified after careful deliberation under Operation Sindoor. More than 100 terrorists were killed in nine terror attacks in the early May 7 operation,” he said.

He added that some of the high-value targets killed in the strikes were Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed.

Affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Yusuf Azhar is the brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar. He has handled weapons training for JeM and was also involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rauf is a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and UN-designated global terrorist. Meanwhile, Mudasir was also allegedly involved in the Pulwama attack, along with the other two revealed names.

The DGMO also revealed other high-value target names in a press release. According to the release, Khalid (Abu Akasha) was killed on May 7, and he was a trained LeT terrorist who operated in J&K and also exfiltrated back. He recently shifted to LeT HQ, Muridke and was part of the Central Committee.

With inputs from ANI.