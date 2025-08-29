Human remains found in Travis Decker case? FBI issues statement as bones discovered near Leavenworth forest

The FBI has reportedly discovered bones during their extensive search for Travis Decker in the large area of the Leavenworth forest, sources revealed to FOX13. The multi-day investigation near Rock Island Campground, where Decker is accused of killing his three young daughters months ago, led to the recovery of potential evidence. One of the recovered pieces from the evidence included bones, according to the Wenatchee World. FBI searches Leavenworth forest for Travis Decker, discovering bones during the investigation. (Wenatchee Police Department)

Bones discovered amid Travis Decker manhunt

Jenni Rodas revealed to Wenatchee World, “[Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison], he shared that the FBI found bones in the 200-mile-acre area they searched near the Rock Island Campground off Icicle Road near Leavenworth.” Rodas told FOX13 that the detectives are not sure if the bones discovered at the site belong to an animal or a human. The evidence will be handed over for testing at the Washington state crime lab.

Roadas said, “According to Morrison, earlier in the search, they found remains of what appear to be an overdose victim.” In addition, Morrison also shared that he expects the FBI to conduct more searches in the area in September.

In a press release on Thursday, W. Mike Herrington, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office, said, “The purpose of the search was to locate Travis Decker, discover signs of his whereabouts or find any other evidence of the murder of his three daughters.” Herrington confirmed that “several ares” were recovered during the operation and will undergo FBI analysis, as reported by website Source ONE News.

The special agent added, “Finding this potential evidence emphasizes the value in having various teams search an area multiple times, especially in such challenging conditions." Herrington assured that the FBI is "committed to bringing every available FBI resource that will advance this case for as long as it takes.”

What else was discovered during the search?

While the FBI has not yet disclosed the specific items recovered during the large-scale operation, the search spanned over 1 million square meters of rugged, forested terrain. Decker remains the primary suspect in the deaths of his three daughters,Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, whose bodies were discovered at the Rock Island Campground on June 1. Authorities have been actively searching for Decker since the tragic incident.