Who are Fletcher Merkel and Harper Moyski, children killed at the Minneapolis school?

The Minneapolis community is reeling after the shooting at Annunciation Church claimed the lives of two young children earlier this week. Jen Labanowski, her daughter Lucy (R), and her daughter's friend Cece Degnan (C), light candles at a memorial for victims of yesterday's shooting in front of Annunciation Catholic Church on August 28, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

On Thursday, their families came forward to share the identities of the victims: 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski. Both children were attending the first all-school Mass of the year when the shootout started.

Fletcher’s father, Jesse Merkel, spoke publicly through tears outside the church, with Annunciation Principal Matt DeBoer by his side. “Yesterday, a coward decided to take our 8-year-old son, Fletcher, away from us. Because of their actions, we will never be allowed to hold him, talk to him, play with him and watch him grow into the wonderful young man he was on the path to becoming,” he said, per The Minnesota Star Tribune.

“While the hole in our hearts and lives will never be filled, I hope that in time, our family can find healing,” Merkel added. “I pray that the other victim’s family can find some semblance of the same.”

Harper Moyski, described by her parents as “bright, joyful and deeply loved,” was a fifth-grader. Her parents, Michael Moyski and Jackie Flavin, released a heartfelt statement. “Our hearts are broken not only as parents, but also for Harper’s sister, who adored her big sister and is grieving an unimaginable loss. As a family, we are shattered, and words cannot capture the depth of our pain.”

Neighbors recalled Harper and her younger sister as inseparable companions

“She was incredible, so full of light,” neighbor Jennifer Eue told The Minnesota Star Tribune. “She and her little sister were best friends.”

Even amid their grief, Harper’s family called for change. “No family should ever have to endure this kind of pain,” they wrote. “We urge our leaders and communities to take meaningful steps to address gun violence and the mental health crisis in this country. Change is possible, and it is necessary — so that Harper’s story does not become yet another in a long line of tragedies.”

“Please remember Fletcher for the person he was, and not the act that ended his life,” Merkel said.

Harper’s family echoed a similar sentiment: “We need space to grieve, to support Harper’s sister, and to hold tightly to one another.”