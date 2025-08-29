Why Robin Westman chose August 27 for deadly Minneapolis school mass shooting

On August 27, Robin Westman, a transgender former student, carried out a deadly school shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis during its first Mass of the year, targeting children in what authorities described as a premeditated attack. Robin Westman, a transgender former student, carried out a deadly school shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.(X/@TheDemSlayer)

According to police, Westman, who was armed with a rifle, pistol, and shotgun, all legally purchased, tried to enter through the school’s front door, but it had been barricaded, as reported by NewYork Post.

Two children were killed before Westman took his own life. Ten others were injured, including six children and two adults in critical condition. All are expected to survive, authorities said.

Investigators revealed Westman had selected the date intentionally. “The school schedule is publicly posted online so I should go through that and look for events that look promising. Oooo August 27th that is an all-school mass” Westman wrote in a July 25 entry, using a mix of Russian Cyrillic and English, as reported by New York Post.

He added, “It starts at 8:15 so that means it’s after school starts and most parents will probably not be there!” the missive continued.

Westman planned to kill as many children as possible

According to law enforcement, Westman planned his shooting to kill as many children as possible.

“I won’t dignify the attacker’s words by repeating them, they are horrific and vile. But in short, the attacker wanted to watch children suffer,”US Attorney for Minnesota Joseph Thompson said at a press conference on Thursday.

Westman targeted the school and adjacent church, citing familiarity with the campus as his mother had worked there as a secretary and he had attended the school through eighth grade.

About Robin Westman

Court documents show that Robin Westman, born Robert Paul Westman, legally changed his name in 2019. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the shooter was born male and later identified as female, as reported by Fox News.

Children’s Minnesota reported three pediatric patients remain hospitalized, while four others have been discharged. Hennepin Healthcare received eight additional victims, including six children.