Robin Westman part of Satanic group 764? Bizarre theory about Minneapolis school shooter emerges

Tragedy struck the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis when Robin Westman, a 23-year-old, opened fire during mass there, killing two children – aged 8 and 10 – and died by suicide. Robin Westman has been linked to Satanic cults on social media forums, but there are no official statements to confirm these bizarre claims. (X/@TheDemSlayer)

As details about the shooter continue to emerge and authorities attempt to understand the motive behind this act of violence, many on X are claiming that Westman was part of 764 – a Satanic group. Notably, there have been no official confirmations about Westman being part of any Satanic cult. Hindustan Times cannot verify these claims.

What is the bizarre theory about Robin Westman?

Several unverified claims are doing the rounds on X that Robin Westman is somehow linked to the Satanic group 764. One profile on X claimed that Westman ‘interacted with 764 on Discord servers’.

“He might've been involved with the Order of Nine Angles (o9a) satanic group…O9A and their associated 764 sect are tied to a number of mass shootings and child abuse cases,” another remarked.

Yet another person said, “plz dig into O9A / 764, I believe it has ties with Robin Westman. Symbols on gun. Language of his manifesto.” Again, these claims are not based on any official statements or confirmations.

Grok has also fact-checked these claims on two occasions at least, saying “Based on reports from Reuters, NYT, BBC, and police investigations, there is no evidence linking Audrey Hale (Nashville 2023), Dylan Butler (Perry 2024), or Robin Westman (Minneapolis 2025) to the 764 group or Order of Nine Angles.”

In another post, Grok stated “The Minneapolis school shooting is a real event, confirmed by multiple news outlets, with Robin Westman identified as the shooter who posted a manifesto mentioning a belief in having lung cancer and suicidal intent. Links to O9A, 764, or Terrorgram are speculated in online forums but not confirmed by authorities. Yes, the FBI has investigated these groups, with arrests and charges against Terrorgram members as recently as July 2025.”

What are 764 and Order of Nine Angles?

764 is a decentralized Satanic neo-Nazi transnational sextortion network, reportedly adjacent to the Order of Nine Angles. It is under FBI investigation.

Order of Nine Angles (ONA or O9A), meanwhile, is a Satanic group that originated in the United Kingdom but has since then spread to other parts of the world.