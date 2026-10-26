A search is underway for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for over two weeks. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lists Tristyn Alexandria Asher as missing since October 8, after being last seen in the Toledo area.

Tristyn Asher: Search underway for 17-year-old last seen in Toledo area, may be accompanied by a male (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

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Asher is 5 ft 2 inches tall, weighs roughly 135 pounds and has brown eyes, brown hair and pale skin.

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The teen’s mother, Jennifer Asher, told WTOL 11 that she believes the homeschooled senior ran away from their Toledo home. She added that Asher’s return would allow the girl to access quality medical treatment for several health concerns. However, she refused to disclose those concerns out of respect for her daughter's privacy.

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"We love her," Jennifer said. "We just want to know that she's okay."

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{{^usCountry}} Jennifer says that Asher comes from a family of six children. The circumstances around Tristyn Alexandria Asher’s disappearance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jennifer says that Asher comes from a family of six children. The circumstances around Tristyn Alexandria Asher’s disappearance {{/usCountry}}

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Toledo police reports and Jennifer said that Jennifer went to check on her daughter in the morning on October 6 after the teen was last seen in the family home letting the dog out the night before. She then found that Asher, along with all of her clothing, legal documents and personal items, were missing.

"She made sure to take everything," Jennifer said.

Jennifer says that she believes her daughter had help packing and/or transporting her items, which included a mirror from her wall.

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Police and Jennifer's accounts state that Asher may be accompanied by a male that she had been in contact with. Jennifer believes that her daughter could be in the Toledo area or could have traveled out of state to Michigan (southeast), Washington (Olympia area), or Colorado (Loveland area).

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"We're not sitting back and thinking all of the horrible things that can happen when she comes back," Jennifer said. "People she may be with might think that they have the best interest for her, but right now this is harming Tristyn."

Anyone with information on Asher;s whereabouts is urged to callToledo police or theNational Center for Missing and Exploited Childrendirectly with a description of her location.