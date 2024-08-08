Tropical Storm Debby's death toll rises to 6, causing widespread flooding and damage in the US Southeast

Tropical Storm Debby brought unrelenting rain to the U.S. Southeast as it drifted off the Carolinas on Wednesday, threatening the region with dangerous flooding before picking up speed in the coming days and moving north. Trucks are submerged after excessive rains caused flooding on August 7, 2024 in Statesboro, Georgia.. Tropical Storm Debby has stalled over the South East it is predicted to drop 10-20 inches of rain in the next couple days. Megan Varner/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Megan Varner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

At least six people have died in Florida and Georgia in the wake of the storm, which made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane and headed northeast. It is expected to next menace the Southeastern and mid-Atlantic coasts for days.

Governors in the Carolinas, Florida and Georgia have declared states of emergency. The storm has already left neighborhoods and communities underwater with widespread flooding washing out streets and inundating homes across the region.

"All North Carolinians across our state need to be prepared for a deluge," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said at a briefing at the state's Department of Emergency Management on Wednesday.

ALSO READ| Man kills dad, leaves organs outside body in one of Connecticut’s safest towns: 'Tragedy of Shakespearean dimensions’

Officials in Charleston, South Carolina, lifted a citywide curfew on Wednesday, saying crews on standby were not needed to conduct any rescues overnight as the worst of the storm passed through.

Debby dumps rain on Carolina coast, flash flooding expected

Even so, the storm could still deliver another 3 to 9 inches (7.6 cm to 23 cm)) of rainfall to the Carolina coast, the National Weather Service said. That would bring rain totals to 25 inches (64 cm) in South Carolina and 15 inches (38 cm) in southeastern North Carolina near Wilmington and coastal Georgia.

Debby was about 55 miles (85 km) southeast of Charleston on Wednesday afternoon and moving northeast about 3 miles per hour (5 km per hour) toward the Northeast, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (97 kph). It was forecast to make landfall again further north in South Carolina on Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

Debby's greatest threat remains the sheer volume of rain it is dumping on the Eastern Seaboard and the potential for flooding that could continue into next week. In South Carolina, 15 homes had suffered major damage and one had been destroyed as a result of Debby's flooding.

ALSO READ| Are the viral Olympics chocolate muffins worth the hype? Team USA dishes the apparent scrumptious dirt

Debby brings extreme rainfall to Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania too

Parts of Virginia were expected to get 3 to 7 inches (7.6 to 17.8 cm) of rain through Friday, while 2 to 4 inches (5.1 cm to 10.2 cm) were forecast for parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania and upstate New York through Saturday, with risks of flash floods, the center said. "This is certainly an extreme rainfall event," said Neil Dixon, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Charleston, noting that daily rainfall records have already been broken in the area. "In that respect, the flooding has been something that we haven't seen in many years."

Emergency management officials were keeping a close watch as the rainwater drained into the numerous river systems that snake through the Carolinas. The National Water Prediction Service forecast that seven waterways would reach major flood levels before the weather event runs its course.

ALSO READ| Crew of Titan sub knew they were going to die before implosion, reveals over $50M lawsuit

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Tropical Storm Debby is currently located about 85 miles (135 kilometers) south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 kilometers per hour).

{With inputs from wires}