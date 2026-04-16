Trump Accounts: Scott Bessent gives big Form 4547 update as April 15 tax deadline ends

On Wednesday, as the deadline for filing taxes in the US came to a close, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent offered several big updates for those who have opened Trump Accounts using the IRS Form 4547 this tax season.

Donald Trump speaks to the press outside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC on April 13.(AFP)

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The $1,000 pilot program is available to children born between 2025 and 2028. Bessent, who was speaking at an CNBC event on Wednesday, said that more than 5 million American families have signed up for the Trump accounts through the Form 4547. But 1.2 million among them have been found eligible.

Given the massive response the Donald Trump's flagship program has received, Bessent, reiterated that the $1000 boost given to children is "just the starting point," and the recipients will be eligible for future benefits too.

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{{^usCountry}} This is the most recent update from the Trump administration regarding the status of the Trump Accounts. Announced earlier in 2025, the program has got a massive response from Americans, with many billionaires and company trusts boosting the initiative with contributions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is the most recent update from the Trump administration regarding the status of the Trump Accounts. Announced earlier in 2025, the program has got a massive response from Americans, with many billionaires and company trusts boosting the initiative with contributions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, the Trump administration did not initially provide a timeline for when the payments will be disbursed. But now, the details of the disbursal of one-time tax benefit deposit of $1000 has been revealed on the website of the Internal Revenue Service. Trump Accounts Update: When Will $1000 Deposit be Credited? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the Trump administration did not initially provide a timeline for when the payments will be disbursed. But now, the details of the disbursal of one-time tax benefit deposit of $1000 has been revealed on the website of the Internal Revenue Service. Trump Accounts Update: When Will $1000 Deposit be Credited? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the website of the Trump Accounts, the initial $1000 deposit is expected to arrive on July 4, 2026. The guardians of the recipients, however, can make further contribution to the accounts after the initial deposit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the website of the Trump Accounts, the initial $1000 deposit is expected to arrive on July 4, 2026. The guardians of the recipients, however, can make further contribution to the accounts after the initial deposit. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Don't panic: 4 critical mistakes to avoid if you are filing taxes at 11:59 pm today

Notably, the registration for the Trump Accounts started with the tax filing season, which kicked off on January 26. Before that, people could register for it on the website, but the IRS Form 4547 had not been released. Eventually, it was made available on the IRS website on January 26.

"Trump Accounts, easy to remember, Form 4547," Bessent said at CNBC's Invest America Forum "If you haven’t filled it out, we’ve got five million Trump accounts open, and 1.2 million of those filers’ children are eligible for the $1,000 seed investment from the Treasury.

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“So, five million accounts are open for children aged zero to 18, and children born during President Trump’s term will receive the $1,000 seed—about 1.2 million so far.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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