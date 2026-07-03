Trump Accounts update: Officials announce stock donations facility under new program for youths

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Individuals and corporations will be able to donate shares of stock to “Trump accounts,” the government-backed newborn investment accounts created as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s landmark tax and immigration law, officials said Thursday.

President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. on May 3. (REUTERS)

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The accounts are set to formally launch Saturday to mark the United States’ 250th anniversary. The federal government will contribute $1,000 for every child born starting in 2025 through 2028, and some companies and philanthropists have made additional donations.

Contributors will be able to transfer publicly traded shares to the U.S. Treasury, the department said, and the stock “will be contributed to Trump Accounts for eligible children consistent with the donor’s instructions, applicable law, and Treasury guidance.”

“By accepting contributions of publicly traded stock, Treasury is creating a practical pathway for large-scale private giving to support the next generation,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

Parents and guardians can create accounts by completing the one-page Internal Revenue Service "Form 4547" - named for Trump, the 45th and 47th president. The accounts are not automatically created by the government; the adult who opens one is responsible for setting it up and choosing how the money is invested while the child is still a minor.

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The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced five investment funds in which account holders will be able to place the government’s initial cash contribution. The funds track the performance of some of the leading Wall Street indexes and are among the most widely traded exchange-traded funds by retail investors.

Trump holds between $7 million and $35.1 million in those same instruments, according to his annual financial disclosures. He purchased up to $21 million of the funds in 2025.

White House representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Also read: Trump's $2.2B portfolio driven by crypto: Experts say taxes on $1.4B income could reach hundreds of millions

More than 6 million families have signed up for the accounts, the Treasury Department said, though only 1.4 million are eligible for the federal seed money, the agency previously reported.

That means the vast majority of account holders who opted into the program will gain tax advantages but will invest largely their own money.

Trump accounts receive less favorable tax treatment than other savings plans designed for young people, but have fewer restrictions on how the money can be used. The funds are not taxed until an account holder turns 18, but may face some state taxes. (Reporting by Jacob Bogage; Editing by Dan Burns)