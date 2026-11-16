Trump addresses Bessent-Lutnick rift amid Nvidia-China chip row, rules out firing Commerce Secretary

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged differences between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over how Washington should approach China, following a public disagreement over restrictions on Nvidia's artificial intelligence (AI) chip exports.

Congressional scrutiny is growing over the Commerce Department’s handling of Megaspeed, suspected of helping divert Nvidia AI chips to China. Trump defended Lutnick’s approach, while lawmakers seek explanations for the delay and the administration’s decisions on sensitive technology exports. (Bloomberg)

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Asked about the apparent tensions between the two Cabinet officials, Trump told reporters they held contrasting views on dealing with Beijing, but stressed that he understood both positions.

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"One wants to be friendly with China, and one wants to have a blow-up with China," Trump said. “I understand very well both sides.”

Trump says he won't fire Lutnick

Deep Dive Why did Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick disagree over Megaspeed? Bessent said several agencies had supported placing Megaspeed on the Entity List for months, while the Commerce Department had not acted. Trump said Lutnick may have delayed the move to avoid escalating tensions with China. What would putting Megaspeed on the Entity List mean for its access to Nvidia chips? The list subjects companies to additional restrictions on receiving US goods, software and technology. Adding Megaspeed could significantly limit its access to American semiconductor products. Will Trump fire Howard Lutnick over the delay in restricting Megaspeed? Trump said he would not fire Lutnick. He acknowledged that Lutnick might have delayed the move, but said the decision was intended to prevent a blow-up with China.

Trump also dismissed speculation that he could replace Lutnick, responding with a firm “no” when reporters asked whether he was considering a change in the post.

The US President defended Lutnick amid criticism over the reported delay in placing Megaspeed on Washington’s trade blacklist. Trump acknowledged that the Commerce Secretary “might have delayed” the move, but suggested the decision was driven by concerns about the potential fallout with Beijing.

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{{^usCountry}} “He was doing that because if you didn’t delay it . . . you could have a blow-up with China,” Trump said, appearing to indicate that Lutnick's approach was intended to prevent an escalation in tensions between the two countries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He was doing that because if you didn’t delay it . . . you could have a blow-up with China,” Trump said, appearing to indicate that Lutnick's approach was intended to prevent an escalation in tensions between the two countries. {{/usCountry}}

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The President's comments come amid growing scrutiny of the Commerce Department's handling of Singapore-based Megaspeed International, a company that has come under investigation over allegations that it may have helped divert advanced Nvidia chips to Chinese customers.

The dispute has brought differences within the administration into the open, particularly over how aggressively the US should enforce export restrictions on advanced semiconductor technology destined for China.

Also Read: Trump open to Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO, says he ‘doesn’t know’ if Alice Huang is a Chinese spy

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Scott Bessent blames Commerce Department over delayed action against Megaspeed

The disagreement centres on the administration's response to Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based Nvidia customer suspected of helping channel US-made AI chips to Chinese buyers in violation of export controls.

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Bessent publicly criticised the Commerce Department on Friday, saying several government agencies had supported placing the company on the US government's Entity List for months, but the department had not acted.

" Treasury, War, USTR, and State — they were in favour of putting Megaspeed on the Entity List for months, but Commerce has the pen," Bessent said during an appearance on CNBC.

He added that his deputy had been pressing for action for months, directing questions about the delay to the Commerce Department's internal decision-making process, Reuters reported.

The Entity List is maintained by the Commerce Department and identifies foreign companies and organisations subject to additional restrictions on receiving US goods, software and technology. Adding Megaspeed to the list could have significantly limited its access to American semiconductor products.

Lutnick under scrutiny over China chip policy

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Lutnick has faced mounting questions over reports that his department delayed efforts to impose restrictions on Megaspeed despite concerns raised by other US agencies.

According to an Axios investigation, senior administration officials had repeatedly pushed for action against the Singapore-based company since 2025. The report alleged that Lutnick resisted the move, partly because of concerns that tighter restrictions could aggravate trade tensions with Beijing.

A separate Axios report said Bessent confronted Lutnick during a White House Situation Room meeting over the failure to place Megaspeed on the Entity List. The Commerce Department denied that the reported confrontation took place.

The Washington Post also reported that Lutnick had opposed tighter restrictions, arguing that maintaining China's reliance on American AI technology could serve US strategic interests.

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The Commerce Department has not publicly accepted the allegations of deliberately delaying the action.

Nvidia controversy intensifies pressure on Trump administration

The dispute has gained further attention following revelations surrounding former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, a former executive associated with Megaspeed who is suspected by US intelligence of having links to Beijing.

Jensen Huang reportedly had an affair with Alice Huang, although the allegations against her have not been established as fact. The controversy has prompted fresh questions about Nvidia's business relationships, the movement of advanced AI chips and the government's oversight of sensitive technology exports.

Megaspeed has previously denied wrongdoing, maintaining that it complies with US export control requirements. The allegations that it diverted restricted chips to China remain subject to investigation, The Washington Post reported.

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The controversy has also attracted attention from US lawmakers. Several members of Congress have called for Lutnick and other officials to explain the administration's handling of chip exports. Senate Banking Committee chairman Tim Scott has sought Lutnick's testimony, while lawmakers have raised concerns about the approval of Nvidia chip sales to Chinese-linked buyers.