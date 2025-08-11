Trump Administration Considers Longtime Critic to Lead Bureau of Labor Statistics

E.J. Antoni, chief economist at the Heritage Foundation, has long criticized the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ approach to collecting jobs data. The Trump administration is interviewing candidates to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics including at least one longtime critic of the agency, according to a senior administration official.

Administration officials are weighing candidates to take the top job after President Trump fired the BLS commissioner earlier this month following the release of a weak jobs report. One of the people being interviewed is E.J. Antoni, the chief economist at the Heritage Foundation, who has long criticized the agency’s approach to collecting jobs data.

The interview process will include talks with a variety of candidates and is ongoing, the official said. Trump has yet to announce who he will nominate to run the agency.

A White House spokeswoman said, “President Trump has selected the best and brightest individuals to lead the federal government. He will announce the next BLS Commissioner when he has made a decision.” Antoni didn’t return requests for comment.

The White House’s interest in appointing a prominent critic speaks to the significant overhaul that Trump is looking to make at the agency. Antoni has voiced concerns about revisions to the jobs data at BLS.

“There are better ways to collect, process, and disseminate data—that is the task for the next BLS commissioner, and only consistent delivery of accurate data in a timely manner will rebuild the trust that has been lost over the last several years,” Antoni posted on X last week.

Economists have expressed concern that the personnel changes Trump is enacting at the top of the agency could undermine faith in America’s economic statistics.

Antoni’s supporters include former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who has pushed for Trump to have a MAGA ally the president trusts running BLS. Antoni called for the removal of Erika McEntarfer as head of BLS on Bannon’s show following the release of a weak July jobs report. Hours later Trump ordered his team to fire her.

“E.J. Antoni as the new head of Bureau of Labor Statistics—that’s what we’re pushing. He’s the guy that almost single-handedly took it down by going through their numbers,” Bannon said on his podcast.

Write to Brian Schwartz at brian.schwartz@wsj.com and Meridith McGraw at Meridith.McGraw@WSJ.com