Trump and Sen. Bill Cassidy ‘shouting match’: Lunch with GOP Senators turns heated over US-Iran MOU

President Donald Trump attended a lunch with Republican Senators on Tuesday as the crucial primary elections continue throughout the US. But it was not amicable between the POTUS and the Senators at the lunch, CNN Reports.

Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 24 at meeting with GOP Senators. (Bloomberg)

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According to CNN, the Republican Senator from Louisiana clashed with Trump at the lunch over the ongoing row over the Iran MOU. The outlet described it as a "shouting match" between Trump and Cassidy as both upped their decibels in attacking each other.

MS NOW reported that Cassidy confronted Trump over the MOU signed with Iran, and Cassidy was "yelling" at Trump. The Daily Caller even went on to claim, citing a source, that Cassidy called Trump a "total cluster f***" and said that the former "went nuts over Iran."

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{{^usCountry}} Trump reportedly called Cassidy a "lunatic" after the latter refused to stop and sit down. Additionally, it claims that Cassidy referred to Trump as his "brother," to which Trump rebuffed saying he was not Cassidy's brother. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump reportedly called Cassidy a "lunatic" after the latter refused to stop and sit down. Additionally, it claims that Cassidy referred to Trump as his "brother," to which Trump rebuffed saying he was not Cassidy's brother. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump claimed that after the lunch that the meeting was "great" and the Republican Party is "really well unified." Without going directly into the Cassidy interaction, Trump said, "We like everybody really in the room. I don't like a few people, but that's okay, I think you know who they are."

Also read: ‘Will do what I have to’: Trump draws red line for Iran, says preventing nuclear weapon ‘supersedes’ depression risk

Bill Cassidy Responds

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Bill Cassidy provided more details on what sparked the "shouting match" and also elaborated on his side of the story. He explained why they clashed and how Trump “lost his temper” leading to the back-and-forth between them.

“He (Trump) asked, ‘why would anybody vote for the War Powers Act?’” Cassidy told reporters after the meeting. “I stood and said, ‘you have not told the American people what’s going on. It was supposed to last four weeks, it’s lasted four months. Our original objectives have not been achieved, and I want to know what’s going on.’”

Also read: Trump slams US Senate vote on Iran war: ‘Poorly timed, meaningless’

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Cassidy claims that Trump then "lost his temper" and started shouting but he also replied in the same “tone and volume” as the president. It left other Senators concerned as, Cassidy said, “at some point my guys next to me said ‘ok, Bill, sit down,’ and so I sat down and tried to de-escalate.”

“I make no apologies for standing up to the president, if you will, trying to demand that more information be shared with the Senate and more information be shared with the American people,” he added. “I am sticking up for the American people, even if I’m speaking to the president.”