President Donald Trump supported calls for Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia Corp.’s chief executive officer and downplayed national security concerns about the ousted executive’s relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Trump has backed calls for Jensen Huang to return as Nvidia CEO. (REUTERS)

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“I would not mind that,” Trump told reporters Monday at the White House before leaving for his trip to Asia, when asked about the possibility of Huang returning as CEO. “A lot of people are asking Jensen, they think Jensen should go back. That certainly isn’t a bad idea.”

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Deep Dive Does Trump support Jensen Huang returning as Nvidia CEO? Yes. Trump said he would not mind Huang returning and called it a reasonable idea, citing support from people who want him back. Is Nvidia’s board considering reinstating Jensen Huang? No. A report cited by CNBC said the board was not discussing his reinstatement and was focused on an investigation into Huang’s conduct. What is Nvidia investigating about Jensen Huang? Nvidia hired the law firm Wachtell Lipton to investigate Huang’s conduct and assess whether it posed national security risks or exposed confidential company information.

Huang has discussed the possibility of returning to his position with his confidants, the Financial Times reported Monday. A “war room” of Silicon Valley executives is also being organized to lobby for Huang and get the White House’s backing, the report said.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump’s position puts him at odds with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who called for a “dramatic shakeup” in Nvidia and an external search for new leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump’s position puts him at odds with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who called for a “dramatic shakeup” in Nvidia and an external search for new leadership. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Nvidia board not considering Jensen Huang’s return as CEO despite Trump and Musk’s push: Report

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Trump also played down concerns that Huang’s actions exposed the US to national security risks.

“It was not put at risk, and our country is now stronger than ever before. And you know, China plays games with us, and we play games with China,” the president said.