‘Ballroom and FISA…’: Trump accused of using WHCD shooting to push his agenda, MAGA rebel stunned

President Donald Trump is facing some serious accusations from his former allies after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting. And his Truth Social posts simply don't help. On Sunday, former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene alleged that the 79-year-old is using the incident to push his personal agenda.

‘WHCD shooting an excuse’

Donald Trump takes questions from media at a press briefing at the White House(REUTERS)

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Greene said that Trump is leveraging both the WHCD shooting and Iran war advance controversial surveillance powers. She further slammed the president over his push to renew Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a divisive national security program set to expire April 30.

Read More: Cole Tomas Allen makes bombshell admission on his ‘target’: He was trying to carry out ‘national tragedy’

The 51-year-old's warning came hours after Cole Tomas Allen reportedly attempted to target Trump administration officials before being stopped by Secret Service at Washington Hilton on Saturday night.

“The President is using his war on Iran and last night’s WHCD shooting as excuses to give up your rights so that Congress just passes a clean extension of FISA 702,” Greene wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

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{{^usCountry}} Section 702 allows US intelligence agencies to collect communications of foreign nationals abroad without warrants, though Americans’ communications can also be incidentally swept up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Section 702 allows US intelligence agencies to collect communications of foreign nationals abroad without warrants, though Americans’ communications can also be incidentally swept up. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Greene argued that Trump’s current support for a clean extension without warrant protections contradicts his own past outrage over surveillance abuses tied to the Russia investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Greene argued that Trump’s current support for a clean extension without warrant protections contradicts his own past outrage over surveillance abuses tied to the Russia investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It’s ridiculous and absurd that any President who has sworn an oath to uphold the constitution would ever tell Americans to give up your rights so the government has the ability to spy on you, especially a government that has already done it to not only him, but to hundreds of thousands of Americans,” she continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s ridiculous and absurd that any President who has sworn an oath to uphold the constitution would ever tell Americans to give up your rights so the government has the ability to spy on you, especially a government that has already done it to not only him, but to hundreds of thousands of Americans,” she continued. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump himself has recently promoted FISA renewal on Truth Social. “While parts of FISA were illegally and unfortunately used against me in the Democrats’ disgraceful Witch Hunt and Attack in the RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA Hoax, and perhaps would be used against me in the future, I am willing to risk the giving up of my Rights and Privileges as a Citizen for our Great Military and Country!” he wrote earlier this month.

“Our Military Patriots desperately need FISA 702, and it is one of the reasons we have had such tremendous SUCCESS on the battlefield.”

Greene, however, questioned why the White House is not instead backing a revised version with warrant requirements for Americans.

“The questions you should be asking is why is this so hard for them and why would the President of the United States demand a clean re-authorization of FISA 702 without warrant requirements???”

Ballroom project

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Meanwhile, several commentators on social media pointed out that Trump and the White House immediately pushed for the halted ballroom project only hours after the shooting.

“What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE. This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House. It cannot be built fast enough! While beautiful, it has every highest level security feature there is plus, there are no rooms sitting on top for unsecured people to pour in, and is inside the gates of the most secure building in the World, The White House. The ridiculous Ballroom lawsuit, brought by a woman walking her dog, who has absolutely No Standing to bring such a suit, must be dropped, immediately. Nothing should be allowed to interfere with with its construction, which is on budget and substantially ahead of schedule!!!” he posted.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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