Trump 80th birthday: Can POTUS keep expensive gifts from world leaders? US law explained

As President Donald Trump prepares to celebrate his 80th birthday on June 14, attention is being placed on a little-known US law that limits whether sitting presidents can personally keep expensive gifts from foreign leaders.

Since returning to office, Trump has received several notable gifts from foreign leaders.(AFP)

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According to The Mirror US, federal ethics regulations under the Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act treat high-value presents given to a US president as gifts to the American government, not to the individual officeholder.

Under the rules, presidents may temporarily accept diplomatic gifts, but if the item exceeds the government’s “minimal value” threshold, the gift must either be turned over to the government or purchased personally at fair market value.

The current threshold stands at $480, according to the Office of Government Ethics guidelines cited by the outlet.

The law reportedly applies regardless of whether the present is connected to a state visit, diplomatic exchange, ceremonial event, or even a birthday celebration.

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Trump has received multiple gifts during second term

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{{^usCountry}} Since returning to office, Trump has received several notable gifts from foreign leaders, many of which carried symbolic political meaning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since returning to office, Trump has received several notable gifts from foreign leaders, many of which carried symbolic political meaning. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to a CNN tracker, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gifted Trump a gold-plated pager during a White House visit earlier this year. The gift reportedly referenced Israel’s controversial pager operation targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a CNN tracker, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gifted Trump a gold-plated pager during a White House visit earlier this year. The gift reportedly referenced Israel’s controversial pager operation targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reports at the time suggested Trump found the present somewhat uncomfortable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports at the time suggested Trump found the present somewhat uncomfortable. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reportedly presented Trump with a World Boxing Championship belt won by Ukrainian heavyweight boxer Oleksandr Usyk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reportedly presented Trump with a World Boxing Championship belt won by Ukrainian heavyweight boxer Oleksandr Usyk. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly sent Trump a portrait showing him moments after the 2025 assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. The artwork was reportedly delivered through US envoy Steve Witkoff. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly sent Trump a portrait showing him moments after the 2025 assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. The artwork was reportedly delivered through US envoy Steve Witkoff. {{/usCountry}}

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If any of these gifts exceed the legal value limit and Trump wishes to retain them personally, he would reportedly need to reimburse the government for their assessed market price.

What is the Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act?

The Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act was introduced to prevent foreign governments from improperly influencing American officials through expensive presents or favors.

The law applies to presidents, federal employees, diplomats, and military personnel. Items exceeding the allowed value threshold are typically transferred to the General Services Administration, National Archives, presidential libraries, or other official repositories unless purchased by the recipient.

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The value threshold is periodically updated to account for inflation.

Trump’s milestone birthday also coincides with preparations for a large UFC-themed event planned at the White House as part of celebrations tied to America’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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