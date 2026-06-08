Trump hit with diaper allegations as he faces ‘trouble standing’ to walk off during Kristen Welker interview

Speculations regarding Donald Trump wearing a diaper have emerged once more, as the US President faces harsh ridicule for his exit from an interview following a significant outburst. Speculation about Donald Trump wearing a diaper resurfaces after he storms out of an NBC interview.

The 79-year-old President, who is set to celebrate his 80th birthday this week, suddenly left an NBC News interview that was broadcast on Sunday after a confrontation with host Kristen Welker, who questioned him on various assertions. A widely circulated clip on X captured the moment Trump exited the interview.

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Trump and diaper accusations Sharing the video footage of the interview, one X user wrote, “Trump has trouble standing up as he WALKS OUT of his interview with Kristen Welker.” Several observers have ascribed Trump's challenges with standing to his alleged "diaper".

"He was weighed down by his full diaper," one person said. "In Trump's defense, the weight of that full adult diaper probably threw his balance off," another responded.

"Of course if you had a full diaper you would too. Saddddddd days!" a third user said.

"He had to walk that way because his diaper was so full it was practically overflowing," one more commented.