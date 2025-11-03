Trump on 60 Minutes: Norah O'Donnell faces MAGA backlash over 'Mr Trump' address

CBS News journalist Norah O'Donnell interviewed President Donald Trump for the network's '60 Minutes' segment, which dropped on Sunday evening. Viewers noticed that for most of the interview, O'Donnell addressed the POTUS as "Mr Tump." Social media users part of Trump's MAGA movement were furious with her for not addressing the 79-year-old as "Mr President." Donald Trump and Norah O'Donnell.(Norah O'Donnell on X and file photo)

"It’s President Trump, not Mr. Trump. As usual 60 Minutes is showing Trump zero respect," one user wrote.

“60 Minutes is a disgraceful excuse of a show. She is such a classless person who purposely keeps calling him Mr. Trump. Does anyone even watch this crappy show anymore if President Trump isn’t on?” said one.

"Did you notice Nora O'Donnell repeatedly referred to President Trump as "Mr. Trump" tonight on 60 Minutes. CBS is FAKE NEWS!!"

“If youre gonna call the President MR TRUMP instead of MR PRESIDENT or President Trump then you shouldnt have a job anymore mam,” wrote one. “I bet President Trump will get Norah O'Donnell fired first thing Monday morning.”

60 Minutes Interview Sparks Health Concerns

Trump's interview on CBS's 60 Minutes sparked concern about the President's health, coming on the back of his revelation that he had undergone an MRI recently. The comments were mostly shared by Democrat/ anti-Trump accounts.

“This is Trump on 60 Minutes right now. He looks absolutely awful. He’s incoherent, rambling, and looks like he’s dripping in sweat. This man is not well!” Democrat commentator, Harry Sisson, wrote.

“On a scale of 1-10 how painful is watching Trump's interview on 60 minutes?” wrote another.

Trump Talks Lawsuit, Leadership Change At CBS

During the interview, Trump referred to his lawsuit with CBS over the interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris before the 2025 US election. Trump sued CBS for $10 billion - eventually settling for $16 million. He also talked about Barry Weiss becoming the boss at CBS News following the takeover by Paramount.

"60 Minutes paid me a lot money," Trump said. "And you don't have to put this on, because I don't wanna embarrass you...You have a great new leader, frankly, cause the young woman that's leading your whole enterprise is a great—from what I know, I don't know her but I hear she's a great person—but 60 Minutes was forced to pay me a lot of money."