Donald Trump is now heading back to Washington after his China visit, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The trip also included discussions on trade and regional ties, along with meetings during his visit to the Philippines.
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In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:
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"Heading back to Washington, D.C., from China. It was a Great and Highly Consequential Trip. I will be giving a News Conference tomorrow at 12 P.M., the White House. Also, will be discussing the Trade Deals with Thailand, the Philippines, and others. President DONALD J. TRUMP"
Deep Dive
What did Trump, Xi and Putin discuss at their trilateral meeting?
They discussed nuclear arms control, international security, energy supplies and regional conflicts, including the wars in Ukraine and Iran. The leaders also issued a joint declaration on strategic stability and reducing nuclear risks.
Why did Trump call his China visit a highly consequential trip?
Trump described it as highly consequential after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit also included discussions on trade and regional ties.
Which trade deals did Trump say he would discuss after returning to Washington?
Trump said he would discuss trade deals with Thailand, the Philippines and other countries at a news conference at the White House.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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