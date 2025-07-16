Trump claims Epstein Files 'made up,' by Obama, Biden and James Comey as part of smear campaign against him

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that the Jeffrey Epstein Files were 'made up' by his democratic predecessors. In his latest remarks mid the row over the disgraced financier's case, Trump stated that the files were made up by former presidents Obama, Joe Biden and former FBI director James Comey as part of a smear campaign against him. US President Donald Trump said the files on the alleged sex offender were ‘made up’ by former FBI chief James Comey and Trump's democratic predecessors, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.(Reuters)

Asked if attorney general Pam Bondi briefed him on the contents of the ‘Epstein Files', Trump said it was a ‘quick briefing’. According to the Republican leader, the files on the alleged sex offender were ‘made up’ by former FBI chief James Comey and Trump's democratic predecessors Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

"She’s given us a very quick briefing. In terms of the credibility of different things that they have seen, I would say that these files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden administration,” Trump claimed.

Trump also likened the ‘Epstein Files' to special investigator Robert Mueller’s probe into the alleged Russian intervention in his election to the White House in 2016, which he has dismissed as Russian hoax.

This comes after the US President repeatedly said during his 2024 campaign that he would release the said files.

“And we went through years of that, with the Russia hoax, with all the different things we had to go through. We went through years of it," he said.

Donald Trump passes the Jeffrey Epstein Files buck to Bondi, justice department

Donald Trump is facing the most serious split of his political career from his famously loyal right-wing base over suspicions that his administration is covering up lurid details of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes to protect rich and powerful figures they say are implicated.

On Tuesday, he passed the buck on to attorney general Pam Bondi and the justice department to release all the ‘credible’ files on Epstein.

"She's handled it very well, and it's going to be up to her. Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release," Trump said.

The Justice Department and FBI said in a memo made public earlier this month that there is no evidence that the disgraced financier kept a "client list" or was blackmailing powerful figures.

They also dismissed the claim that Epstein was murdered in jail, confirming his death by suicide, and said they would not be releasing any more information on the probe.

