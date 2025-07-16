Epstein files like Russia hoax: Trump doubles down as GOP blocks Democrats' second release attempt

US President Donald Trump doubled down on his defence of Attorney General Pam Bondi and the claim that the Epstein Files were a ‘made-up’ Democrat hoax. Trump had earlier gone on Truth Social to ask his ‘boys and gals’ to lay off Bondi.(Bloomberg)

He said the files were ‘made up by Obama’, ‘made up by Biden’. Trump also compared them to the ‘Russia hoax’. The ‘Russia hoax’ is a counter-narrative which Trump launched against credible proof of Russian interference in the 2016 US elections.

Republicans block Epstein Files release

Speaking to reporters, he said that Bondi had handled the situation well and he felt she should release whatever she thinks is ‘credible’ regarding the files. His statement to the press came even as the Republicans blocked a second attempt by the Democrats to get the files released. In a late-night vote at the Capitol on Monday, the GOP had first succeeded in blocking the release of the Epstein files, and today they succeeded when the entire Congress was to vote on the matter.

MAGA rift over Epstein Files

The release of the Epstein Files has caused a rift in the MAGA base, with some Trump supporters disappointed with the POTUS going back on his word regarding the file's release.

Noted MAGA member Marjorie Taylor Greene also called out the government over the release of the files, but voted against it in Congress, as per Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell.

Trump had earlier gone on Truth Social to ask his ‘boys and gals’ to lay off Bondi when the MAGA base turned their outrage towards the AG after the Department of Justice announced that not only would the files not be released, but also they would not be prosecuting anyone else in the matter.

Even as the Republicans have moved to block the release of the files and Trump continues to call them a ‘hoax’, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice, has reportedly expressed a desire to appear before Congress to reveal the truth about the files.