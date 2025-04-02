Trump declares Liberation Day tariffs will be ‘very kind and very nice’, but to whom?

Donald Trump is scheduled to announce new tariffs on April 2, which he refers to as “Liberation Day” for America. The nations that levy high tariffs on US goods or have restrictive trade policies that the White House deems unfair will be the focus of these penalties. US President Donald Trump reaffirmed that the Liberation Day tariffs would be “far more generous” than those on US exports, leaving room for interpretation.(Bloomberg)

The precise nature of the tariffs is still unknown, but some countries are anticipated to be the most affected by the new regulations. The increased tariffs are perceived as a reaction to Trump's administration's repeated claims that current trade regulations favor foreign nations over the US.

Will Trump show some kindness? If yes, then to whom?

Trump claimed in his Monday speech that the United States needs to impose “reciprocal tariffs” as it has been “ripped off by every country in the world”. He called his move a “Liberation Day” for the American economy.

The tariffs are anticipated to be unveiled as early as Tuesday evening, targeting specific industries and nations with ongoing trade disparities with the US. “You're going to see in two days, which is maybe tomorrow night or probably Wednesday,” Trump told the media. He went on to say, “We're going to be very nice, relatively speaking, we're going to be very kind.”

While the US President did not reveal which lucky countries will see his kindness, he reaffirmed that the Liberation Day tariffs would be “far more generous” than those on US exports, leaving room for interpretation.

Trump's Liberation Day tariffs: What are the ‘Dirty 15’?

The “Dirty 15” are a group of countries that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently identified as the 15% of US commerce partners that impose high tariffs and other trade barriers on American exports.

These nations are anticipated to be most affected by the additional tariffs because they jointly contribute significantly to the US trade imbalance.

Bessent did not reveal the precise list of these countries, but there are some hints in the US Commerce Department's 2024 trade imbalance report. The report states that the following nations have the largest goods trade deficits with the US:

China

European Union

Mexico

Vietnam

Ireland

Thailand

Italy

Switzerland

Malaysia

Indonesia

Germany

Taiwan

Japan

South Korea

Canada

India