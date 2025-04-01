Trump to wear Kid Rock's flashy American flag jumpsuit on his ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs?

Donald Trump on Monday met Kid Rock in the Oval Office as the American rap artist arrived in a gaudy jumpsuit, garnering a lot of attention from media and social media users. During their meeting, Trump even quipped about wanting to wear the same outfit for his ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs. Donald Trump holds an executive order related to the U.S. live entertainment ticketing industry, next to Kid Rock, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., March 31, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Kid Rock's White House visit marked crucial moment as Trump signed an executive order to curb ticket scalpers. The rapper was dressed in a bright red jumpsuit with white and blue inlays that was based on the American flag. The bald eagle's wings were even visible on the front. He completed the look with sunglasses and a matching cap.

When a reporter asked Trump if he would like to don the jumpsuit, he said that he might wear it tomorrow in reference to his administration's Liberation Day tariffs announcement. “I don't know, I was thinking about wearing it TOMORROW! We've got a big day coming up.”

Responding to Trump's remarks, one X user wrote: “What’s funny I could totally see him doing it,” while another commented, “I'd pay to see that”.

According to Deadline, Kid Rock has apparently set up a meeting between the US President and comedian Bill Maher, who has consistently slammed Trump.

Kid Rock under fire for his White House look

Meanwhile, social media users thrashed the singer's appearance, with several memes slamming his dressing sense. “Where's his suit?” one critic asked, reminding the Trump administration of berating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over his dress code during the White House visit.

“Remember when MAGA complained about President Zelensky not wearing a suit in the Oval Office? This was what Kid Rock wore earlier and suddenly, MAGA is silent,” another said.

“This is not real,” a third user responded to the pictures of Rock shining next to Trump.

Trump's Liberation Day: What we know

Ahead of Trump's US Liberation Day on April 2, the White House is getting prepared to impose 20% tariffs on the majority of imports. In an effort to combat "unfair" trade practices, Trump earlier this week claimed that "all countries" would be subject to reciprocal tariffs starting on Wednesday. Additionally, the White House made it clear on Tuesday that while car tariffs would continue as planned on April 3, these charges would take effect immediately.