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Trump embarks on visit to China, focus on trade

Trump embarks on visit to China, focus on trade

Published on: May 13, 2026 12:49 am IST
PTI |
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Washington, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday embarked on a visit to China for a meeting with President Xi Jinping to discuss smoothing trade relations rocked by tit-for-tat tariffs.

Trump embarks on visit to China, focus on trade

"We're going to be talking with President Xi about a lot of different things. I would say more than anything else, it'll be trade," Trump told reporters at the White House as he headed to China.

"He's been a friend of mine. He's been somebody that we get along with... this is going to be a very exciting trip. A lot of good things are going to happen," Trump said about his meeting with the Chinese President.

Trump sought to downplay differences with Xi over Iran and the shadow the conflict is casting on global oil markets.

"We're going to have a long talk about it. I think he's been relatively good, to be honest with you," Trump said of his plans to discuss the conflict with Xi.

A large delegation of CEOs of top US companies will also be in Beijing during Trump's visit.

The White House has invited top CEOs, including Elon Musk , Tim Cook , Larry Fink , and Kelly Ortberg , to join Trump on his trip to China this week.

Also expected to join Trump's delegation for meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping are Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman, Cargill's Brian Sikes, Citigroup's Jane Fraser, Cisco's Chuck Robbins, Coherent's Jim Anderson, GE Aerospace's H. Lawrence Culp Jr., Goldman Sachs's David Solomon, Illumina's Jacob Thaysen, Mastercard's Michael Miebach, Meta Platforms executive Dina Powell McCormick, Micron Technology's Sanjay Mehrotra, Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon and Visa's Ryan McInerney.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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