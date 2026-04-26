Trump evacuated after ‘loud bangs’ heard at White House correspondents dinner

US President Donald Trump was evacuated from an annual White House correspondents' dinner on Saturday night after loud bangs were reportedly heard at the venue.

Secret service agents respond during the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington. (AP)

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Trump took cover amid the unspecified threat as the Secret Service and other authorities rushed into the banquet hall. "Out of the way, sir!" someone yelled, The Associated Press reported, as authorities ran to the dinner dias through the guests' crowd.

Purported videos from the press dinner show loud noises being heard at the venue, triggering the US President, First Lady Melania Trump, and other top leaders to take cover. According to news agency AFP, the evacuation was prompted by "loud bangs" heard at the press dinner.

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{{^usCountry}} HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Secret Service agents quickly took Trump and others away from the venue thereafter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Secret Service agents quickly took Trump and others away from the venue thereafter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A suspect was reportedly in custody after an apparent shooting at the White House correspondents' dinner, AFP reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A suspect was reportedly in custody after an apparent shooting at the White House correspondents' dinner, AFP reported. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Asmita Ravi Shankar ...Read More Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music. Read Less

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