Trump fed nominee Kevin Warsh in Epstein files? Shocking details as Democrats plan to probe link at confirmation hearing

President Donald Trump's nominee for the position of the chair of the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh, is set to have his confirmation hearing tomorrow, April 21. He will be replacing Jerome Powell as Fed chair, someone who didn't always see eye to eye with Trump. Ahead of Warsh's big day, a report has emerged that Democrats plan to probe his links to Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted child sex offended.

Kevin Warsh is set to have the confirmation hearing to become next Fed Chair tomorrow. (REUTERS)

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Scott MacFarlane, a reporter with Democrat-leaning news outlet MeidasTouch, said “At tomorrow's confirmation hearing for Kevin Warsh, Trump's nominee for Fed chair, expect Democrats to ask questions about any interactions between Warsh and Jeffrey Epstein.”

He also shared an excerpt on Warsh released by the Senate Banking Committee Democrats.

“Mr. Warsh's name appears in the Epstein files, and his financial disclosures raise additional unanswered questions regarding potential links to Mr. Epstein,” the part begins.

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"On January 30, 2026, the DOJ released a slew of documents, images, communications, and other records and materials related to the investigation and prosecution of the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.55 As multiple sources have reported, Mr. Warsh's name appears to be included in these files.56 Specifically, he and his wife "appear in a list shared with Epstein titled 'St. Barth's Christmas 2010,' among other guests who were planning to attend a party on the island."57 The email exchange, apparently forwarded to Epstein on December 21, 2010, notes that the list included "everyone" believed to be "coming down so far."58 Ghislaine Maxwell - who was later convicted of federal criminal offenses and "sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse minors" - also appears to be included on the list.59 In addition, Mr. Warsh's name appears to be included in an email with a list of individuals invited to a movie premiere.60 "Mr. Jeffrey Epstein" and "Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell" were also included on the list of invitees, as were 'Mr. and Mrs. Donald Trump (Melania Knaus),' 'Mr. and Mrs. Donald Trump, Jr. (Vanessa Haydon),' and 'Mr. & Mrs. Jared Kushner (Ivanka Trump)'," it further adds.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's where Warsh appears in the files related to Epstein, that the Justice Department released recently. Kevin Warsh in Epstein files: Details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's where Warsh appears in the files related to Epstein, that the Justice Department released recently. Kevin Warsh in Epstein files: Details {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Warsh's name appears multiple times in the Epstein files along with that of his wife, Jane Lauder, granddaughter of cosmetics icon Estee Lauder. In one of the instances, his name is on an email from Peggy Siegal, American publicist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Warsh's name appears multiple times in the Epstein files along with that of his wife, Jane Lauder, granddaughter of cosmetics icon Estee Lauder. In one of the instances, his name is on an email from Peggy Siegal, American publicist. {{/usCountry}}

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The mail to Epstein was sent on December 21, 2010, and was about people headed to St Barths [St Barts] island.

“How many people are with you tomorrow? Do you know Samantha and Aby? Steve Cohen next door to Aby (just met him) and Larry Gogo next to Isle de France. Keep me posted. Peg,” the message read. It also included communication from Stephanie, which noted “Please look this over. I think Roman's boat is bigger than Ron Perelman's. Here is a list of everyone I know that's coming down so far. Please advise where and when to screen.”

A long list of names follow, where Warsh and his wife Lauder appear. “House near Isle de France,” is mentioned underneath it. Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate who is now in prison, was mentioned there as well.

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Another communication is from November 16, 2010. It outlines a list of people invited for ‘William Astor’s dinner'.

“List of people peggy invited to William Astor's dinner:,” the mail from Margaux Rogers to Lesley Groff reads. It was later reportedly printed out for Epstein. The list too includes Warsh and Lauder's names along with the Trumps.

Notably, several individuals' names appear in the Epstein files, but they do not all indicate wrongdoing. There mere appearance of one's name is not an admission of guilt, the Justice Department noted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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