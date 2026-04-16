Trump gets warned after posting Jesus hug AI photo; evangelical leader says ‘I am thankful’

President Donald Trump faced renewed scrutiny this week after sharing AI-generated photos on social media. The latest image showed Jesus hugging the 79-year-old. This comes after Trump shared a photo, which critics claimed was a potrayal of himself as Jesus Christ.

President Donald Trump speaks to the press outside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC(AFP)

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Trump was forced to delete the first image amid backlash.

Christian leader reacts

Franklin Graham, one of Trump’s most prominent Christian supporters, welcomed the president’s clarification following backlash over an earlier post.

“I’m thankful the President has clarified that this was not at all what he intended and has removed the post," Graham, who is president and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, told Newsweek Wednesday.

New image shows Jesus embracing Trump

Days after deleting the earlier image, Trump shared another AI-generated visual - this time depicting Jesus embracing him.

The image shows Jesus with an arm around Trump’s shoulder and a hand on his chest, with both figures leaning into each other against a glowing backdrop featuring an American flag.

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{{^usCountry}} Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!! President DJT.” Trump's Jesus photo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!! President DJT.” Trump's Jesus photo {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The latest post follows intense backlash over a now-deleted AI image that appeared to depict Trump as Jesus, dressed in flowing robes and performing a healing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest post follows intense backlash over a now-deleted AI image that appeared to depict Trump as Jesus, dressed in flowing robes and performing a healing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This should be deleted immediately. There’s no context where this is acceptable,” Christian activist Sean Feucht wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This should be deleted immediately. There’s no context where this is acceptable,” Christian activist Sean Feucht wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} MAGA influencer Riley Gaines questioned the post on X Monday, writing, “Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he’d post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humanity would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MAGA influencer Riley Gaines questioned the post on X Monday, writing, “Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he’d post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humanity would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked.” {{/usCountry}}

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“This goes too far. It crosses the line,” David Brody, a journalist with the Christian Boadcasting Network wrote on X. “A supporter can back the mission and reject this.”

“I don’t know if the President thought he was being funny or if he is under the influence of some substance or what possible explanation he could have for this OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy,” wrote Megan Basham, a conservative writer and commentator. “But he needs to take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness from the American people and then from God.”

Trump defends deleted image

By Monday morning, the original image had been removed from Truth Social. Trump later defended the post while speaking to reporters outside the White House.

“I viewed that as a picture of me being a doctor,” he said. “You know, as a little fun playing the doctor and making people better. So that’s what it was viewed as. That’s what most people thought.”

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The president added that he removed the image to avoid confusion and blamed media coverage for amplifying the controversy.

“I didn’t want to have anybody be confused,” he said, attributing the backlash to “fake news.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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