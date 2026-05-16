Trump health update: White House to have a secret new hospital for POTUS? All we know ahead of his dental checkup

The White House has initiated an urgent new effort to proceed with the construction of President Donald Trump’s ballroom, which they now assert is also necessary to provide the aging president with a "state-of-the-art hospital and medical facilities."

Trump's $400mn ballroom project and June 5 date

Amid legal challenges, the White House aims to construct Trump's $400 million ballroom, touted as essential for his safety and health(AP)

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche presented the most recent shocking disclosure in a court document late Thursday, which appeared to be largely derived from one of the 79-year-old President’s Truth Social rants. It described the proposed $400 million ballroom as a “gift to the People of the United States” that is being obstructed solely by preservationists afflicted with “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The National Trust for Historic Preservation initiated legal action to stop the construction of the project in December, following the demolition of the East Wing to clear space for the 90,000-square-foot ballroom, which was done without prior approval. A federal judge has prohibited above-ground construction. However, this order has been stayed while an appellate court panel examines the case, with oral arguments now set for June 5.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Eric Trump vs Jen Psaki feud intensifies over report on China trip, ‘I intend to sue…’ Todd Blanche tears into National Trust for Historic Preservation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Eric Trump vs Jen Psaki feud intensifies over report on China trip, ‘I intend to sue…’ Todd Blanche tears into National Trust for Historic Preservation {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In response to the alleged attack by gunman Cole Tomas Allen at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April (which, as is customary, did not take place at the White House), Blanche publicly urged the National Trust to withdraw its lawsuit. But the organization declined to do so. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In response to the alleged attack by gunman Cole Tomas Allen at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April (which, as is customary, did not take place at the White House), Blanche publicly urged the National Trust to withdraw its lawsuit. But the organization declined to do so. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump appears to be still feeling the sting of that refusal, as Blanche has consistently accused the D.C. nonprofit of lacking an adequate level of compassion following the attempted assassination at the dinner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump appears to be still feeling the sting of that refusal, as Blanche has consistently accused the D.C. nonprofit of lacking an adequate level of compassion following the attempted assassination at the dinner. {{/usCountry}}

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“Plaintiff refused even to acknowledge the horrific seriousness of that planned massacre, calling it simply the ‘recent incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.’ Enough is enough,” a furious Blanche stated in the latest court filing.

Contending that the ballroom project, which is planned to feature an underground bunker, is essential to thwart any potential assassination attempts, Blanche expressed anger that the National Trust's lawsuit to halt construction "does not even make an effort to argue otherwise."

Military Top Secret Ballroom to have underground medical facilities

Then came the unexpected revelation: The "Military Top Secret Ballroom" will additionally include specialized underground medical facilities for the aging president, as per Blanche.

The project, which encompasses a cutting-edge hospital and medical facilities, Top Secret military installations, bomb shelters, structures, and equipment, protective partitioning, and various other features—is comprehensively designed to safeguard the President, he said.

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Trump's proposal for the ballroom has undergone a significant transformation since its initial announcement last July, when it was presented as a privately funded initiative, promoting it as a much-needed entertainment venue for hosting visiting guests and diplomats during major events.

Trump's dental appointment

Trump is scheduled to have his medical and dental examination on May 26, as announced by the White House. This will mark his fourth publicly acknowledged visit to medical professionals during his second term.

According to the White House, this visit will consist of “routine annual dental” and medical assessments as part of his regular preventive health care, although no further specifics regarding the medical examination were provided.

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Trump's last annual physical occurred in April 2025, followed by what the White House initially referred to as another "routine yearly checkup" in October. However, Trump characterized it as a "semiannual physical."

This examination is particularly noteworthy as Trump, who will turn 80 in June and holds the record for being the oldest individual inaugurated as president, has been under heightened scrutiny regarding his health. This concern has been amplified by his public appearances, during which he has shown signs of bruising or bandaging on his hands and marks on his skin.

The forthcoming doctor's appointment will be held at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Following the examination, Trump is expected to meet with military personnel, as stated in the White House's announcement.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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