‘Ballroom and FISA…’: Trump accused of using WHCD shooting to push his agenda, MAGA rebel stunned

President Donald Trump is facing some serious accusations from his former allies after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting. And his Truth Social posts simply don't help. On Sunday, former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene alleged that the 79-year-old is using the incident to push his personal agenda. Donald Trump takes questions from media at a press briefing at the White House (REUTERS)

‘WHCD shooting an excuse’ Greene said that Trump is leveraging both the WHCD shooting and Iran war advance controversial surveillance powers. She further slammed the president over his push to renew Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a divisive national security program set to expire April 30.

Read More: Cole Tomas Allen makes bombshell admission on his ‘target’: He was trying to carry out ‘national tragedy’

The 51-year-old's warning came hours after Cole Tomas Allen reportedly attempted to target Trump administration officials before being stopped by Secret Service at Washington Hilton on Saturday night.

“The President is using his war on Iran and last night’s WHCD shooting as excuses to give up your rights so that Congress just passes a clean extension of FISA 702,” Greene wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Section 702 allows US intelligence agencies to collect communications of foreign nationals abroad without warrants, though Americans’ communications can also be incidentally swept up.

Greene argued that Trump’s current support for a clean extension without warrant protections contradicts his own past outrage over surveillance abuses tied to the Russia investigation.

“It’s ridiculous and absurd that any President who has sworn an oath to uphold the constitution would ever tell Americans to give up your rights so the government has the ability to spy on you, especially a government that has already done it to not only him, but to hundreds of thousands of Americans,” she continued.

Read More: ‘I just want to go home’: Erika Kirk breaks down in emotional moment after White House shooting

Trump himself has recently promoted FISA renewal on Truth Social. “While parts of FISA were illegally and unfortunately used against me in the Democrats’ disgraceful Witch Hunt and Attack in the RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA Hoax, and perhaps would be used against me in the future, I am willing to risk the giving up of my Rights and Privileges as a Citizen for our Great Military and Country!” he wrote earlier this month.

“Our Military Patriots desperately need FISA 702, and it is one of the reasons we have had such tremendous SUCCESS on the battlefield.”

Greene, however, questioned why the White House is not instead backing a revised version with warrant requirements for Americans.

“The questions you should be asking is why is this so hard for them and why would the President of the United States demand a clean re-authorization of FISA 702 without warrant requirements???”

Ballroom project Meanwhile, several commentators on social media pointed out that Trump and the White House immediately pushed for the halted ballroom project only hours after the shooting.

“What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE. This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House. It cannot be built fast enough! While beautiful, it has every highest level security feature there is plus, there are no rooms sitting on top for unsecured people to pour in, and is inside the gates of the most secure building in the World, The White House. The ridiculous Ballroom lawsuit, brought by a woman walking her dog, who has absolutely No Standing to bring such a suit, must be dropped, immediately. Nothing should be allowed to interfere with with its construction, which is on budget and substantially ahead of schedule!!!” he posted.