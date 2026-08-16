Video of 'bulge' on Trump's right-side viral; Martina Navratilova says 'it's a diaper' | Watch

The attention on the US President's health has increased following the alleged cover-up of President Joe Biden's cognitive decline. Having replaced Biden in 2024, Donald Trump has been the immediate victim of such attention.

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump gestures as he attends a press conference at Trump National Golf Club, in Bedminster, August 15. (REUTERS)

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Besides, the president has been diagnosed with Chronic Venous Thrombosis (CVT) due which occasional swelling and bruises in parts of his body become visible in his public appearances. The White House maintains that Trump is in "excellent health" despite his diagnosis, which is normal for his age.

But every move of the President is closely observed by millions worldwide, and every little detail of his appearance is scrutinized. One such moment came this weekend as a video of Trump with an apparent bulge on his right side went viral on social media.

It left social media wondering if it's a fresh swelling due to his prior CVT diagnosis. Some, including tennis legend Martina Navratilova, even claimed that it could be an adult diaper president was wearing. But this claim has been debunked by many, as there is no confirmed report that Trump wears diapers.

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Social media erupted after the video emerged on social media. It appears that the clip is from Trump's visit to the at the Nassau County Police Academy in Garden City on Friday. Note: Ht.com could not independently confirm the origin of the video.

Here's the viral video.

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Some users claimed that the video shows a swelling near Trump's right hip, others said that it could be his adult diaper. Among those who thought it was "a big diaper" was Martina Navratilova. “That’s a big diaper, I think,” the tennis legend wrote.

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Some also dismissed the speculations, saying that it could be the vents in his blazers appearing bulged in the wind. But mostly, social media seemed amused at the unexpected bulge.

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“That bulge indicates Trump's diaper is probably full,” one user joked. “This is where the Secret Service amend the mission to keep people away from Trump...not for his safety, but to keep people safely away from the bio-toxic perimeter surrounding his corpulent body.”

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“Trump walking around with a mystery bulge in the back of his pants like he shoplifted a Thanksgiving turkey and forgot where he put it,” wrote another.

“What the hell is going on with Trump’s rump? Why does it look like there’s a box on his right cheek?” said one.

“Look at Donald Trump’s appreciate from yesterday! Is he wearing a big diaper?” added another.