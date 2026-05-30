Trump health update: White House shares full report on President's lab tests, pulmonary, cardiac health

US President Donald Trump's physician said in a report released by the White House on Friday that the Republican leader is in "excellent health" and"fully fit" to serve as commander in chief after a medical exam on Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 27, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo(REUTERS File)

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The report from Dr Sean Barbabella says Trump underwent a CT scan and other heart imaging, along with cancer screenings and other preventative assessments carried out by 22 specialists.

The 79-year-old US President had said on Truth social after the visit on Tuesday that everything checked out "PERFECTLY."

In the post, Trump said his “6-month physical” had been completed and that “Everything checked out PERFECTLY.” He also thanked the doctors and staff at the medical centre for their care. Trump also said he was returning to the White House after the examination.

“Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House,” he wrote.

What did the report say about Donald Trump's health?

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{{^usCountry}} According to the report released by the White House, Donald Trump weighed in at 238 pounds (108 kilograms), up 14 pounds (6 kg) from a medical exam in April 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the report released by the White House, Donald Trump weighed in at 238 pounds (108 kilograms), up 14 pounds (6 kg) from a medical exam in April 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His doctors provided guidance on his diet, physical activity, and weight loss, but concluded that his "cognitive and physical performance are excellent," the report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His doctors provided guidance on his diet, physical activity, and weight loss, but concluded that his "cognitive and physical performance are excellent," the report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At 6-foot-3 (1.9 meters), Trump has a body mass index of 29.7. A body mass index of 30 is considered obese by doctors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At 6-foot-3 (1.9 meters), Trump has a body mass index of 29.7. A body mass index of 30 is considered obese by doctors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The report also documented bruising on Trump’s hands, explained as “minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking,” and said it was “a common and benign effect of aspirin therapy." Among the recommendations was a switch to low-dose aspirin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report also documented bruising on Trump’s hands, explained as “minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking,” and said it was “a common and benign effect of aspirin therapy." Among the recommendations was a switch to low-dose aspirin. {{/usCountry}}

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Last year, the White House said Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a fairly common condition for older adults that causes blood to pool in the president's legs. The report from his latest exam noted “slight lower leg swelling” but said there was “improvement from last year."

He was again given the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is used to screen for dementia and cognitive impairment. Trump’s doctors reported he scored 30 out of 30, the same score that was reported last year and in 2018.

His cholesterol levels have improved significantly with medication, according to the report. Trump's total cholesterol came in at 143, down from 223 in 2018. It had been down to 140 last April. He takes rosuvastatin to lower his bad cholesterol (LDL) and raise his good cholesterol (HDL). He also takes ezetimibe to help lower his LDL.

Why is the report significant?

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The exam, which Donald Trump described as a six-month physical, was his fourth publicly disclosed medical exam since he returned to office for a second term. It comes as he tries to project strength ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump, a Republican, turns 80 next month and was the oldest person elected U.S. president. His immediate predecessor, President Joe Biden, a Democrat, was 82 when he left office, dropping out of the 2024 presidential race amid widespread concerns that he was too old for the job.

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