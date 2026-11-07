Trump hints at more White House firings after US midterms defeat: ‘You have to make moves’

President Donald Trump has hinted at further changes within his administration following Republicans’ disappointing performance in the midterm elections, raising fresh questions about the future of several senior officials. However, the president has expressed confidence in Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, suggesting that not every member of his team is under immediate threat.

President Donald Trump talks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One, at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

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Trump’s remarks come as his administration faces growing pressure to reassess its political strategy, with Democrats preparing to take control of both chambers of Congress.

White House shake-up gains momentum

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The administration has already undergone a significant leadership change with the departure of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who has been replaced by longtime Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

Deep Dive Why did Trump appoint Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff after the midterm losses? Miller’s appointment signals that Trump may continue pursuing his existing agenda rather than moderate after the Republican setback. Miller is a key architect of the administration’s hard-line immigration policies. Will Trump make more changes to his administration after the midterm defeat? Trump said he may make “a few changes” but did not identify who could leave. He has expressed confidence in Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, while the futures of other senior officials remain uncertain. How could Democrats challenge Trump’s immigration policies under Stephen Miller? Democrats have said they plan to use congressional oversight to investigate ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, and some want to advance immigration reform. Their ability to curb enforcement is limited because Trump can veto legislation and the administration already has substantial enforcement funding.

Wiles, who played a central role in Trump’s successful 2024 presidential campaign, was the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff. Her tenure was widely associated with a more structured and disciplined approach to managing the administration.

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Miller, meanwhile, is known for his hard-line immigration policies and combative political approach. His elevation signals a possible shift towards a more aggressive governing strategy rather than an attempt to moderate the administration's agenda following the Republican setback.

Several high-profile officials have already departed

Although Cabinet-level turnover during Trump's second term has been relatively limited, several prominent officials have left their positions.

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, former Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer are among those who have exited the administration. Former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who held Cabinet-level status, has also departed.

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The changes have not been confined to the Cabinet. Harmeet Dhillon formally resigned as assistant attorney general for civil rights on November 5, adding to the list of departures from key positions within the administration.

However, Dhillon maintained that her decision was unrelated to the Republican election losses and had been made well before the results.

“I wasn’t asked to resign,” Dhillon told Fox News Digital. “I resigned three weeks ago, and Susie asked me to please wait until after the midterms.”

Trump hints at more personnel changes

Trump offered his clearest indication yet that additional departures could follow during an interview with 60 Minutes, scheduled to air Sunday.

When correspondent Ross Douthat asked whether he planned to dismiss more members of his administration following the Republican losses, Trump acknowledged that some changes were likely.

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“You do a little bit,” the president said. “I love my Cabinet. I think they’re good, but I’ll be doing maybe a few changes. I don’t want to mention who.”

The comments quickly fuelled speculation about which senior officials could be next to leave, particularly those whose departments have faced political scrutiny.

Within hours of the interview preview being released, Wiles had left her position as chief of staff. Trump later confirmed that the decision was intentional, saying he had “wanted to make a change.”

“Sometimes in life, you have to make moves,” he added.

Political direction under fresh scrutiny

The possibility of further personnel changes comes at a critical moment for the administration. With Democrats preparing to assume control of both congressional chambers, the White House faces mounting challenges, including congressional investigations, economic dissatisfaction and the need to rebuild a Republican coalition weakened by the midterm results.

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Wiles' departure and Miller's appointment have also intensified debate over the direction Trump intends to take during the remainder of his term.

Rather than signalling a softer approach or a move towards the political centre, Miller's elevation suggests that Trump may be preparing to double down on his existing priorities, particularly immigration and other contentious policy issues.

While the president has publicly expressed confidence in Hegseth, his suggestion that additional changes are coming leaves the future of other senior officials uncertain.

The coming weeks could therefore bring further changes to the administration as Trump attempts to reshape his team, respond to the election setback and prepare for an increasingly confrontational relationship with a Democratic-controlled Congress.