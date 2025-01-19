Trump inauguration 2025: List of all key figures who will be sitting out the ceremony

As officials gather in Washington on Monday for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, the event will be marked by dangerously cold temperatures and harsh wintry conditions. However, alongside the biting weather, the ceremony will also see the absence of more than a dozen high-profile figures, with notable political leaders and public figures missing from the sea of spectators in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Donald Trump's inauguration will experience frigid temperatures and the absence of notable political figures. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Furniture, closet, food: White House residence staff ‘working nonstop' to offer warm welcome to Trump and his family

Notable figures to skip Trump’s inauguration

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and former First Lady Michelle Obama are among the prominent figures confirmed to miss the event, according to statements from their offices. Their absence adds to a growing list of Democratic leaders who have chosen to sit out the transfer of power from President Joe Biden to Trump.

Pelosi has been recovering from her hip replacement surgery after she sustained an injury in the area following a fall during her congressional visit to Luxembourg last year. Meanwhile, Obama was also absent from former president Jimmy Carter’s state funeral held in Washington, earlier this month, as reported by the Washington Post.

Texas Reps. Jasmine Crockett (D) and Veronica Escobar (D) revealed to Dallas Morning News that they will not be present at Trump’s inaugural ceremony as the day also marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year and have deep concerns about his presidency. Crocket said, “The idea of celebrating someone that I consider to continuously desecrate the work and the legacy of Martin Luther King on Martin Luther King Day — it was just kind of like a double whammy and an absolute no for me.”

She added, “He’s never shown me anything that would be worthy of me being in attendance there instead of being with people that want to pay honour and homage to the work that was done by MLK.”

Escobar’s concerns were rooted in Trump’s role in the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. She expressed, “ was trapped here in the gallery the day of the insurrection, and incoming President Trump has promised to pardon the very people who threatened our lives on that day and who assaulted police officers. Personally, I just, I can’t go.”

Also Read: Trump inauguration 2025: Sneak peek into behind the scenes preps, celebrations as protest grows in DC; See pics

List of people skipping Trump’s oath-taking ceremony

The list of people who will be absent from Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Monday, January 20, 2025, as reported by the Washington Post.

Former first lady Michelle Obama

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California)

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Virginia)

Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas)

Rep. Sean Casten (D-Illinois)

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas)

Rep. Judy Chu (D-California)

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tennessee)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York)

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas)

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington)

Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Maryland)

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-New York)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota)

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts)

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin)

Rep. Delia C. Ramirez (D-Illinois)

Rep. Adam Smith (D-Washington)

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-New York)

Rep. Sylvester Turner (D-Texas)