First Lady of France row: Trump locks horns with Candace Owens; Laura Loomer cheers POTUS' move

President Donald Trump on Thursday took on conservative streamers Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Alex Jones in a Truth Social post. He slammed these voices, who have otherwise been famous among conservative and MAGA circles, for criticizing him over the Iran war.

President Donald Trump slammed Candace Owens' theories about the First Lady of France.(Facebook/Candace Owens)

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“I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon - Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs. They're stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!,” Trump said at the start of the message.

While the president went on to attack each of them individually in his long rant, he took special exception to Candace Owens' theories. Owens has long been vocal about First Lady of France Brigitte Macron, accusing her of being a man. She's currently involved in a lawsuit against the Macrons over her claims, for which Owens has provided no proof.

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{{^usCountry}} Now, Trump hit back at the podcaster, calling her ‘crazy’. First Lady of France row: Donald Trump v Candace Owens {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, Trump hit back at the podcaster, calling her ‘crazy’. First Lady of France row: Donald Trump v Candace Owens {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Owens has continued to amplify and push a debunked theory that Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, is a transgender woman born male under the name of Jean-Michel Trogneux. She's continued to make these claims despite legal action from the Macrons in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Owens has continued to amplify and push a debunked theory that Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, is a transgender woman born male under the name of Jean-Michel Trogneux. She's continued to make these claims despite legal action from the Macrons in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Commenting on the matter, Trump said Owens “accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit.” He added “Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it's not even close!”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commenting on the matter, Trump said Owens “accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit.” He added “Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it's not even close!”. {{/usCountry}}

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Laura Loomer, longtime Trump ally and far-right activist, appeared to have a field day amid Trump's post. She shared it on her X feed and commented with a laughing reaction.

Loomer added “Incredible. Finally he put her in her place. This is amazing,” referring to Trump's takedown of Owens.

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Notably, Loomer has long locked horns with Owens, Carlson, and the like on X, whenever their narratives have attacked Trump's stance or decisions. Trump's attack on Owens comes after she accused the president of sacrificing the life of Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA founder, and those of other Americans for the cause of ‘Greater Israel’.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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